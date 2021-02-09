From Iceland — Bears, Shrinks and Umbrellas - Reykjavík's French Film Festival

Photo by Prima Linea Productions

Reykjavík’s annual French Film Festival, which is currently running at Bíó Paradis, ends on St. Valentine’s Day.

So if you’re feeling l’amour for a spot of cinéma gaulois, better hustle your euro-butt down to Hverfisgata before Sunday night to avoid disappointment.

The Gallic goodies on offer can be perused on the cinema’s website, but Grapevine is particularly tickled by the prospect of these three French fancies.

La Fameuse Invasion Des Ours En Sicile

(The Famous Bear Invasion Of Sicily)

Lorenzo Mattotti’s beautiful animation is based on the children’s book of the same name. Léonce, the King of Bears, leads an invasion of the Mediterranean island to rescue his son—with a predictable response from the local human populace. Showing on Friday and Saturday, with Icelandic subtitles.

Un Divan A Tunis

(Arab Blues)

If you’ve ever had to face going home, catch this sparkling comedy which follows a psychoanalyst as she moves from Paris back to her native Tunisia. Showing every day except Sunday, with either Icelandic or English subtitles.

Les Parapluies de Cherbourg

(Umbrellas Of Cherbourg)

A classic musical about an umbrella store owner who falls in love with a guy named Guy, gets pregnant, marries a rich dude and… well, we won’t spoil it for you. Showing on Sunday, accompanied by a raffle with a champagne prize.

