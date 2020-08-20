From Iceland — Happening Today: 'Transition' By Nara Walker

Photo by Nara Walker

If you’re looking for an compelling and thought-provoking art exhibition to check out today, look no further than the art gallery FLÆÐI, which is hosting a new exhibition by artist Nara Walker called Transition.

In addition to visual art pieces, the exhibition also features an intriguing sound installation.

“Moving from subjectivity to the collective, Nara will be displaying a 20 minutes long sound installation Cocoon Her-Story,” the description reads in part. “The audience is able to hear 11 women from as far as South Africa, Chile, Kenya, Australia, and as near as France, The Netherlands, Poland, Canada, the USA and Iceland. Their voices create a language which can be heard in the recording as experiences that are both articulated and visceral.”

Read all about it in the event description; it will be ongoing until the 25th. Attendees are advised to maintain two-metres distance and bring a mask. Hand sanitiser will be made available.

Transition can be attended at FLÆÐI, on Vesturgata 17, from 16:00 today.