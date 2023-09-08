From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Octoberfest, Midgard & More

Photo by Art Bicnick

September started off with a bang this year, as we were treated to our first yellow-level storm in many months on the night of the 1st. Cool beans! With the new semester having also kicked off, everyone’s in the mood to mingle and party and luckily there are so many ways to do that over the weekend. Tonight’s already looking great with some wild party concerts and boozy shenanigans. We carry on through the weekend with cosy Nordic vibes, nerdy comiccon conventions, benefits to save lives, and the onset of the dance season. There’s actually so much happening, we didn’t have room for it all, so check out the listings of our current issue on the streets or our events site to find even more!

Oktoberfest SHÍ

September 7 – 9 — University of Iceland Campus — 6.990 – 22.980 ISK

Get ready, beer-bellies! It’s time for the most deceptively named drinkfest there is! Cordially borrowed from Germany, the University of Iceland Student’s Association (SHÍ) has thrown the beer-bash on the main campus in Vatnsmýri for well over a decade as a sort of back-to-school shindig. There is of course music, with the likes of GDRN, Páll Óskar, Sykur and loads more. A fleet of street food trucks will keep you fuelled for partying. And did we mention there will be beer? Beer! Tuborg is the official sponsor and beer, but we suspect there are many beers. Have some beers, have some laughs, have yourself some Oktoberfest. RX

HREYFING ER HAFIN #4

Friday September 8 — Kex Hostel — 18:00 — 1.500 ISK of PWYC

Sweater weather is officially here for the next 8 to 10 months — or forever — which means it’s time to throw on your cutest lopapeysa and embrace the cosy Nordic vibes! We are once again happy to partner with our friends at post-dreifing for the fourth edition of their HREYFIN ER HAFIN concert series, which is bringing exactly that vibe. With artists K.óla, Salomé Katrín, Bjarni Daníel, Lea Kampmann, Elinborg, and Most Likely Marlin, the stage will represent Iceland, Denmark, Norway and the Faroes. Come feel the warmth and hear some great tunes! RX

Midgard 2023

September 9 – 10 — Laugardalshöll — 5.500 ISK per day / 10.000 ISK weekend pass / 50% off ages 8-14

Nerds of the North rejoice! Iceland’s first big fan convention is here to let you live out and satisfy all your nerdy needs from cosplay to tabletop, board and video games, books, comics and of course all the stuff you like to play on your screen. Promising to be safe and inclusive, the convention offers exhibits, live shows, workshops, guests and panel discussions – all that classic con stuff. Midgard is an international convention, but also promises a distinct Icelandic (*cough* Viking) touch with activities, a Viking village as well as show fights! CM

SUND

Saturday September 9 — Tjarnarbíó — 20:30 — 5.100–5.500 ISK

Going to the pool is one of the daily activities that is uniquely common – nearly banal – in Iceland, unlike anywhere else in the world. Natives take it for granted and newcomers and visitors are in wonder. The new show SUND not only takes on the very topic of Icelandic pool culture through dance, theatre and music, but it literally transforms the Tjarnarbíó stage into a goddamn pool! No, you can’t get into it, but the amazing performers will be fully immersed for the spectacle. Go catch this rare, brilliant show. No shower required. RX

The Simple Act of Letting Go

Sunday September 10 — Borgarleikhúsið — 20:00 — 5.900 ISK

The Iceland Dance Company celebrated their 50th year this past spring, and now they begin their golden anniversary season with a fresh newly commissioned work, The Simple Act of Letting Go. With a title that makes one think “Oh, let go? Just like that, eh? Yeah, real simple, pal!”, the show is fully self-aware of its great demands albeit with humour and tenderness. Not simply a straightforward dance piece, the show incorporates theatrical elements and invites the audience into a conversation with the work, both intellectually and viscerally. RX

Píeta Fundraising Show for Suicide Prevention

Sunday September 10 — Kex Hostel — 21:00 — Free entry, donations encouraged

Come celebrate the international day of suicide prevention on September 10. Since 2017, the Píeta Assocation has focused on helping individuals in risk of suicide by way of support and treatment. Next Sunday, the organisation hosts a fundraising show decked with a bombastic lineup. Featuring artists Gugusar, Kvikindi, Kaktus Einarsson, and Systur, Píeta want to raise both awareness and funds to continue their services – which, by the way, are free of charge. Don your most yellow clothing and strut on down to Kex to support a good cause. JB