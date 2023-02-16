From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

Photo by BLACK MARROW

We’ve once again reached that point in the week where we order you what to do and where to go for fun over the coming days — and honestly this one is stacked! You may have to double book to catch all the great acts playing on the same nights, but it’s gonna be worth it. And with the pre-Easter Icelandic glutton-feasts next week (starting on Monday with Bolludagur), you’re gonna wanna go work up an appetite for days.

Ásta Fanney

Thursday February 16 – 20:00 – Mengi – 2.500 ISK

Poet, visual artist, musician. What can’t she do? Ásta Fanney has long been regarded as one of Iceland’s most innovative artists. Her poetry book Eilífðarnón hit the shelves in Icelandic in 2019 and was translated to English in 2022, where it was chosen one of the best poetry books by The Guardian. What Ásta will conjure up at Mengi is a bit of a mystery to me. The event mentions “new songs, maps, and visual cues for a soundclock.” Seeing as Ásta Fanney is immensely talented, whatever she puts on is sure to be powerful. I encourage you find out for yourself. Isn’t that what art is about? JB

Ólöf Arnalds Live

Thursday February 16 – 21:00 – Húrra – 2.900 ISK

If you’ve been following Icelandic music and you don’t know Ólöf Arnalds, scroll back 20 years or so. Listen to múm. OK, you’re listening? Now listen to Ólöf Arnald’s first solo album, “Við og við,” released back in 2007. Ólöf’s influence and impact on Icelandic music is unparalleled. To celebrate the end of her fundraising campaign for her newest record, “Tár í Morgunsárið,” Ólöf will be inviting you to a concert at Húrra. Ólöf will be accompanied by artist Skúli Sverrisson, and there will be a performance by DJ Kraftgalli as well. You can expect a folksy and intimate evening. “Tár í Morgunsárið” is Ólöf’s fifth full length solo album, and while there’s no release date yet, we can’t wait to get a copy. JB

Kristín Sesselja, Supported by Brynja

Friday February 17 – 20:00 – Loft Hostel – Free

Kristín Sesselja has already shown us she’s got what it takes to become a pop icon. Having released a number of radio hits, she’s now competing in this year’s RÚV’s Söngvakeppni Sjónvarpsins where she has a chance to go Eurovision. Kristín will be performing at Loft Hostel Friday night, supported by fellow up and coming pop star Brynja. Although they promise us an acoustic set, they are sure to bring glam and glitter alongside songs about romance, fuckboys, and heartbreak. JB

The Fires: Book Party & Bilingual Reading

Saturday February 18 – 17:00 – Eymundsson Austurstræti – Free

Sigríður Hagalín Björnsdóttir’s novel The Fires would make an incredible 90s blockbuster-style movie: a volcanologist who has spent her life dedicated to understanding the raging powers beneath the earth’s crust faces an unprecedented impending mega-eruption bound to decimate Iceland, meanwhile grappling with the inner forces of her burning love for her partner and her family. Insert bending guitar notes. When it came out in Iceland in 2020 it was a smashing success, and the English translation by acclaimed translator Larissa Kyzer is now on the shelves. Come feel the fires with readings by both author and translator, leave with a hot book in your mitts. RX



Skúlagata | Plötuþeysireið



Saturday February 18 – 21:00 – Mengi – 2.500 ISK

Saturday night promises to be lit at Mengi! Seven artists and DJs from the Skúlagata music collective will take over the DJ booth and invite you to come shake your ass off. On the lineup: Andi, dj_gulli_dj, Einmitt, Hermigervill, in3dee, Kraftgalli, and ta dj ana. Mengi is the town’s go-to place for good music, so do take our advice seriously, let your hair down and dance like there’s no tomorrow. IZ

Iceland Dance Company presents: BLACK MARROW

Wednesday February 22 – 20:00 – Borgarleikhúsið – 5.900 ISK

Starting with its world premiere in 2009, BLACK MARROW, originally commissioned by Chunky Move, has travelled the world receiving critical acclaim. Now Erna Ómarsdóttir and Damien Jalet of Iceland Dance Company are doing are rare re-performance of the show. The performance explores the relationship between humans and the natural world, particularly in the context of industrialisation. BLACK MARROW is a rather intense reflection of the current human-planet relations and will certainly give you some food for thought. The original score by Australian-Icelandic legend Ben Frost amplifies the intensity to the max. Having seen some previous shows by IDC, we know this one is a must! IZ