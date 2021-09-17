From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Eco Art And Drag Shows

Published September 17, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Grapevine Crew is as disappointed by the end of summer as anyone. That’s why you can count on us to share our picks for the best events around town to help you get over a rainy day slump.

Debatable Lands: Dialogues From Shared Worlds

  • Until Friday October 1st
  • Gerðarsafn, Hamraborg 4, Kópavogur
  • More information here

A mid-career retrospective of the 20-year collaboration between artists Bryndís Snæbjörnsdóttir and Mark Wilson. Bryndís and Wilson approach their collective art partnership with an ecological and pluralistic view. In a research-based practice, they prompt discussion and thought about our changing world, and our own human role in those changes.

Apocalypstic – Drag Kabarett

  • Wednesday September 22nd
  • Gaukurinn
  • Cover Charge 1000 ISK
  • More information here

Feeling a little down because of the gloomy autumn weather? Fight the seasonal affective disorder with the endless energy of drag queens! Get ready to laugh and enjoy the sparkly show at Gaukurinn, where the cabaret is hosted by the fabulous drag artist Morningstarr. The show starts at 20:00, but the ticket sale opens already at 19:00. Trust us, this show will be a much-needed remedy for your mental health as the nights begin to darken.

