From Iceland — Fancies: Regn Sólmundur Evu

Favourite piece: Actually, this top that I have on is my favourite piece ever. I found it 5-6 years ago at Fatamarkaðurinn and I thought it was so ugly that I bought it. It has grown on me so much. It’s so 80s—it looks like a carpet—so I’m like an arcade. I also have some pieces by a company called Trash Queen that make beautiful clothes that are all handsewn and from a queer person, so that’s pretty cool.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: I love the Red Cross , Fatamarkaðurinn and Wasteland . I used to go there all the time but now I just have too many clothes! But I still check in every now and again to see if I can find some gems.

Something I would never wear: I’d give everything a chance, but maybe not low-rise skinny jeans.

Lusting after: First off, I’d like Iceland to stop deporting people. But clothes-wise, I’m on the lookout for some good cowboy boots. Also a good corset, but I haven’t found corsets in my size yet. Just being a plus size non-binary person is tough sometimes because it feels like there’s so many rules about what to wear and what not to wear so I’m just on the lookout for things that go outside the box that I am put in. Non-binary people are supposed to be androgynous and fat people are supposed to wear loose clothing so I don’t do any of that!

Regn’s official non-binary style tips: Gender and gender expression is not the same thing, so basically—you can do whatever the fuck you want with clothes! Clothes are just drag and gender expression is just drag, so you’re basically just doing everyday drag when you get dressed each morning. Having fun is the most important thing. Don’t be afraid of colour and don’t be afraid of going outside the box of what people expect of you.

