From Iceland — Tips And Tricks #6: Navigating The Health Care System


Tips And Tricks #6: Navigating The Health Care System

Published February 16, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Tips ‘n’ Tricks is Grapevine’s information series, where we give those of you newly arrived in Iceland—or hoping to be—some of the practical information you should know. In this edition, culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss Iceland’s health care system: how to know if you’re covered, how to get covered, and what is even covered. If you have other tips and suggestions for this topic, leave them in the comments of the video. The links discussed in this episode are the following:

https://www.sjukra.is/english/social-insurance-in-iceland/
https://www.sjukra.is/english
https://www.heilsugaeslan.is/um-hh/gjaldskra/
https://www.sjukra.is/lyf-og-hjalpartaeki/lyf/greidsluthrep/
https://rg.sjukra.is/lyfjareiknivel
https://rg.sjukra.is/lyfjaverdskra
https://www.landspitali.is/sjuklingar-adstandendur/deildir-og-thjonusta/bradamottokur/
https://www.landspitali.is/sjuklingar-adstandendur/gjaldskrar-/sjukratryggdir/

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Culture
Sprengidagur: As If We Needed Another Excuse To Stuff Our Faces

Sprengidagur: As If We Needed Another Excuse To Stuff Our Faces

by

Culture
Culture
Brunch, Darts & The CeaseTone Studio: Hafsteinn Þráinsson’s Perfect Day

Brunch, Darts & The CeaseTone Studio: Hafsteinn Þráinsson’s Perfect Day

by

Culture
Culture
Two Girls vs 58 Bollur – Reykjavik’s Best Bollur

Two Girls vs 58 Bollur – Reykjavik’s Best Bollur

by

Culture
Culture
Hot Dogs, Dongs and Woolly Tongues: Ýrúrarí’s Quest To Create A Better Sweater

Hot Dogs, Dongs and Woolly Tongues: Ýrúrarí’s Quest To Create A Better Sweater

by

Culture
Culture
Bears, Shrinks and Umbrellas—Reykjavík’s French Film Festival

Bears, Shrinks and Umbrellas—Reykjavík’s French Film Festival

by

Culture
Culture
Saga Stories #3: Flóamanna Saga

Saga Stories #3: Flóamanna Saga

by

Show Me More!