From Iceland — Fancies: DJ Dóra Júlía

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Dóra Júlía Agnarsdóttir (28), a.k.a. DJ Dóra Júlía, who is a DJ, radio host and art history master’s student.



Unlike other Fancies, DJ Dóra Júlía decided to show us two looks. The first (left) is her favourite going-out look and the second (right) is her favourite cosy look, which, she says, she’s spent most of 2020 in.

today’s look

DJ Dóra Júlía’s Fancy Outfit: Outfit and scarf by Hildur Yeoman

Bag from flea market in London

Shoes by Melissa

Jewellery by Gucci, Vanessa Mooeny and Hendrikka Waage DJ Dóra Júlía’s Cosy Outfit: Two-piece Katlaforce sweatsuit. It’s the outfit I’ve worn the most in 2020—probably three times a week! It’s cosy but it’s still really cool and I spend most of my days at home so you have to get comfortable.

Bag & scarf by Sif Benedicta

Gucci shoes slides

Jewellery by Gucci, Vanessa Mooney and Hendrikka Waage style q&a Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): First off, coordinates. I love everything match-y. Then, comfy—I am not going to wear something that doesn’t make me feel good. But also, I’m always a little glamourous. Last, I’m a bag-lover and a jewellery-lover. I started doing fashion interviews like this when I was 16-17 and my answer about my style is still the same: I wear what I want when I want! Sometimes I wake up and want to wear a pink dress so I wear a pink dress! Even if it’s just a Monday morning at home.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: If I got this question a few years ago, I would have said that I usually only shop when I go abroad, which isn’t really mindful. But now I really appreciate the Icelandic fashion scene. It’s been coming out strong. I love Hildur Yeoman; she’s a creative genius! I also love pop-up shops like Sif Benedicta’s right now. You have to keep your eyes open. I haven’t been shopping a whole lot this year but I definitely appreciate Icelandic fashion more than ever. You have so many talented women here. I love Yeoman, Katlaforce, Sif Benedicta, Hendrikka Waage, and others. I also love—it’s not a clothing store—but Nomad On Laugavegur. My favourite item of this year was a cosy candle from there. They also have amazing books. Photo by Art Bicnick Photo by Art Bicnick Photo by Art Bicnick Favourite piece: This Yeoman set is one of my favourites because I bought it this summer when I had a lot of DJ gigs lined up so it was a symbol of hope for me that I’d be able to work. I love all my clothes though. I try to be really mindful when I’m shopping that it’s going to be something I can use and hopefully next generations can too.

Something I would never wear: I don’t think so. I’d never say never! Lusting after: A bright orange coat from Saks Potts. It’s been on my wish list for a couple of years and I’m hoping to buy it for myself one day! But right now, I’m kind of just lusting after a vaccine. Know someone with incredible aesthetics like DJ Dóra Júlía? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is. Read more Fancies articles here. Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club. You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.