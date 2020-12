From Iceland — Fancies: DJ Dóra Júlía

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Dóra Júlía Agnarsdóttir (28), a.k.a. DJ Dóra Júlía, who is a DJ, radio host and art history master’s student.



Unlike other Fancies, DJ Dóra Júlía decided to show us two looks. The first (left) is her favourite going-out look and the second (right) is her favourite cosy look, which, she says, she’s spent most of 2020 in.

today’s look

DJ Dóra Júlía’s Fancy Outfit: Outfit and scarf by Hildur Yeoman

Bag from flea market in London

Shoes by Melissa

Jewellery by Gucci, Vanessa Mooeny and Hendrikka Waage DJ Dóra Júlía’s Cosy Outfit: Two-piece Katlaforce sweatsuit. It’s the outfit I’ve worn the most in 2020—probably three times a week! It’s cosy but it’s still really cool and I spend most of my days at home so you have to get comfortable.

Bag & scarf by Sif Benedicta

Gucci shoes slides

Jewellery by Gucci, Vanessa Mooney and Hendrikka Waage style q&a Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): First off, coordinates. I love everything match-y. Then, comfy—I am not going to wear something that doesn’t make me feel good. But also, I’m always a little glamourous. Last, I’m a bag-lover and a jewellery-lover. I started doing fashion interviews like this when I was 16-17 and my answer about my style is still the same: I wear what I want when I want! Sometimes I wake up and want to wear a pink dress so I wear a pink dress! Even if it’s just a Monday morning at home.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: If I got this question a few years ago, I would have said that I usually only shop when I go abroad, which isn’t really mindful. But now I really appreciate the Icelandic fashion scene. It’s been coming out strong. I love Hildur Yeoman; she’s a creative genius! I also love pop-up shops like Sif Benedicta’s right now. You have to keep your eyes open. I haven’t been shopping a whole lot this year but I definitely appreciate Icelandic fashion more than ever. You have so many talented women here. I love Yeoman, Katlaforce, Sif Benedicta, Hendrikka Waage, and others. I also love—it’s not a clothing store—but Nomad On Laugavegur. My favourite item of this year was a cosy candle from there. They also have amazing books. Photo by Art Bicnick Photo by Art Bicnick Photo by Art Bicnick Favourite piece: This Yeoman set is one of my favourites because I bought it this summer when I had a lot of DJ gigs lined up so it was a symbol of hope for me that I’d be able to work. I love all my clothes though. I try to be really mindful when I’m shopping that it’s going to be something I can use and hopefully next generations can too.