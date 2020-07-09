‘This Is Not A Show’ – Bára Halldórsdóttir’s Installation Sheds Light On Life For The Disabled

Activist and artist Bára Halldórsdóttir is back with an installation piece entitled ‘This Is Not A Show’.

“This is not a show. But it might be a tale, or it might be a standup, or it might be the delusional rant of a half comatose chronic patient,” the event description reads. “It surely is a chaotic jumble of information, sadness, inside humour and absurdity, befitting the world stage today.”

The installation piece intends to give the visitor a candid look inside the world of a disabled person, who already has enough to contend with, trying to survive in a global pandemic.

“There are many struggles included in being an artist, we all know that. Being disabled adds its own difficulties. Having a pandemic hit the world surely has some added baggage. The other half of your art duo, coming down with a mystery illness, is quite disruptive. Having all normal life fall out of place, therefore making it impossible to make an art piece based on a comparison of normal life and life as a disabled person isn’t helping.”

A part of the ongoing Reykjavík Fringe Festival, you can catch ‘This Is Not A Show’ at Gallerí Fold tomorrow at 16:30. If you cannot attend in person, you can watch the livestream here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.