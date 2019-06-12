Fancies: Agnes Björt Andradóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Agnes Björt Andradóttir (27), who is the singer of electro-pop act SYKUR .

Agnes Björt Andradóttir is wearing:

Leggings & plastic pants bought online.

Shirt is from my brother’s brand, Child Merchandise. It’s the most expensive piece of clothing I own.

Thrifted under-shirt.

I got these shoes from my friend. She thought she’d be too tall in them, but I thought the taller the better.

Bag from Húrra Reykjavík.

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: Here’s six: Anime. Bold. Big Prints. Sharp. Futuristic. Right now I’m really inspired by Anime sci-fi cities. If I would be walking the streets of those kind of cities, I’d be wearing this outfit.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: I thrift a lot, so Rauði Krossinn.

Favourite piece: My favourite piece is actually a dress that I am currently sewing. I have been putting a lot of love into it and I am really excited to find the right opportunity to wear it. It’s made of neon tulle and really poofy. Simple but crazy. I’ll have to make the perfect outfit to go with it. It’s to be continued, but you can go to my instagram @agnesbjort for updates.