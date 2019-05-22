Game Of Thrones: Goodbye, And Thanks For The White Walkers

Photos by Art Bicnick

It’s safe to say that season eight of the epic cultural phenomenon Game of Thrones was controversial. Around one million fans of the show have signed a petition for the season to be reshot, and they’re literally crying over their keyboards. Few shows have ever elicited such a strong reaction from fans. It must be some form of success to rile them up in such a brutal manner.

The special relationship

Iceland, of course, has a special relationship with GoT. Our landscapes have been part of the magic since season two. Viewers all around the world have been with us at Hengilssvæðið, Þórufoss, Skógafoss, and many other locations around the island. Most often, Iceland was a stand-in for the wild lands of the North, where the White Walkers roam and the Wildlings, led by Tormund Giantsbane, embrace their freedom from the psychotic kings and queens of civilisation (or the barbaric monarchy).

Icelandic production company Pegasus assisted the American crew behind the production to source locations and navigate the Icelandic landscape. The local crew of 60 to 70 people gained a lot of experience in the process. The collaboration with Iceland has also resulted in the creation of popular GoT tours, so fans can see the “true north” for themselves.

Wildling Iceland

While Icelandic fans—like those around the world—have differing opinions on the finale of GoT, we’re proud that our beloved country was featured as a main character in the show. We’re thankful that the world was captivated by the series, and the harsh northern lands near and beyond The Wall. It has been glorious to follow these complex characters travelling Westeros, between locations in Iceland, Croatia and Ireland.

Our final words to the cast, crew, and audience of Game of Thrones is simple; Goodbye, and thanks for the White Walkers. And you’re always welcome back, Jon Snow.

