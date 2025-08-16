From Iceland — Farmers Markets In Iceland: Are There Any?

Photo by Atli Freyr Steinsson Austurlands Food Coop / Instagram Heiðmörk - Ferskt grænmeti, beint frá bónda / Facebook Reykjalundur vistræktað grænmeti, Grímsnesi / Facebook

Where to go if you urgently need an heirloom tomato, and Bónus has none

Coming from a culture where a vegetable market is never more than a few streets away — where summers burst with fresh produce and flowers, and walking past a street market at the end of the day can score you last-minute discounts on a kilo (or three) of tomatoes — one thing I’ve been missing in Iceland is farmers markets. In recent years, things have been changing for the better, and chances are even your neighbourhood Krónan has a farmers’ section. But can you find a real farmers market in Iceland? Well, let me tell you: things are tough, but there are options, both in town, and just under two hours away.

Austurlands Food Coop

When: Pop-up market every Friday, 11:30-18:00

Where: Fiskislóð 26, 101 Reykjavík

Most people know the Food Coop for their veggie and fruit boxes delivered around the country. Originally founded in Seyðisfjörður by entrepreneurial couple Jonathan Moto Bisagni and Ida Feltendal, the influence of the Austurlands Food Coop has spread nationwide — from the Westman Islands to Reykjavík. Though most produce is imported and brought to Iceland via the country’s only international ferry, Norræna, the website clearly shows each item’s country of origin and takes seasonality into account. A few years ago, the Food Coop moved to a warehouse in Grandi to simplify logistics and make pick-up easier for the capital-area customers. What many don’t know is that, every Friday, you can visit their pop-up market and select veggies and fruits on-site, without having to order a whole box.

Sólskinsbúðin

When: Farmers market open every day 10:00-17:00

Where: Melar, 845 Flúðir

Less than 1.5 hours from Reykjavík, you’ll find a proper farmers market called Sólskinsbúðin, tucked inside a charming greenhouse. You’ve probably seen Sólskins tomatoes in most local supermarkets, but let’s agree that picking each one yourself and putting them in a paper bag has way more charm than grabbing a prepacked plastic container.

Most vegetables are grown right on the farm, while others come from local farmers. The same goes for Icelandic pork, beef, and dairy products. Produce is highly seasonal and often available in small quantities. The market is quite active on Instagram at @solskinsbudin, where they often tease what will be available the next day. That’s how I once ended up driving there from a summer house after spotting rhubarb lemonade on the menu. They also offer coffee, fresh baked goods, and are now experimenting with sauces — basil pesto, garlic butter, ajvar, and pizza sauce are already on offer. If you get fresh basil, or any other greens they sell, chances are they’ll wrap it in one of the old Grapevines! How fun!

Litla Þorpsbúðin

When: Open weekdays 10:00-17:00, weekends 11:00-17:00

Where: 806 Laugarás

This tiny village shop is tucked inside a small greenhouse in Laugarás. Located on the premises of the Heiðmörk Agricultural Centre, it offers everything from potatoes to seedlings of heart-shaped tomatoes and handmade sauces and jams, like the raspberry and habanero combo. Heiðmörk is well-known for growing all sorts of peppers and was awarded the “Horticulture Encouragement Award” 2025 by President Halla Tómasdóttir for innovation in producing snack peppers, sweet peppers, and chilli peppers. So, expect a variety of peppers! In addition, the shop sells produce from local producers, such as rhubarb jam and rhubarb caramels, carrots, kale, meat, and even flowers.

REKO

When: Once a month

Where: Join REKO Reykjavík Facebook group for details

REKO may or may not be a farmers market (as we know them in mainland Europe, at least), but for the tech-savvy among us (or introverts), it’s just what’s needed: an online farmers market. Here’s how it works: You join the Facebook group called REKO Reykjavík and wait until the next REKO event is announced. Then you join that event — an online Facebook event where farmers post their offers directly. Think boxes of fresh eggs, different types of meat, veggies and even homemade dog treats, with people commenting exactly what they want, e.g., “24 egg takk.” The farmer then contacts them via Messenger to arrange online payment. The event address is always listed as Mjöddin, but that’s just the pickup location — the actual market happens entirely online. It doesn’t have the ambience of a real farmers market, granted, but hey, they’ve got the goods.

Reykjalundur vistræktað grænmeti pop-up

When: August 17, 14:00-17:00

Where: Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar

Reykjalundur vistræktað grænmeti are mostly known for vegetable boxes you can order online. This summer, they’ve occasionally hosted pop-up markets to bring their seasonal goodies straight to fresh produce lovers. This Sunday, August 17, they’re bringing a vegetable market to Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar. If the weather allows, it’ll be outside, and you’ll easily spot it walking up or down Laugavegur. Otherwise, take a peek inside to find deliciousness you won’t find in a corner shop, like red beefsteak slicer tomatoes, Hungarian hot wax peppers, Padron peppers, fennel bulbs, and so much more. That’s not all! Simultaneously, Vínstúkan is throwing a farm-to-table food pop-up made with fresh ingredients from the farm and prepared by chef Lukas Keller of the former Coocoo’s Nest and chef Julia Canonico of Vínstúkan. Both lunch and dinner options will be available. We’re betting this pop-up will be popular, so consider yourself warned!