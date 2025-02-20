From Iceland — New In Town: Gilligogg, Fríbúðin, NÍNA & Plantan Bistro

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

If you missed our recent print issues, here are some new spots in town you might not know about. Whether you’re looking for a store where everything is free or your next go-to pub, we’ve got you covered.

Gilligogg

Austurstræti 12a

Opening hours: Sundays to Thursdays 16:00-01:00; Fridays 16:00-03:00; Saturdays 14:00-03:00. Happy hour from 16:00-19:00 everyday

In what used to be a boring law firm, Gilligogg has transformed that awkward spot between the English Pub and Duck & Rose into a lively parlour. From the same owners that brought us the highly exclusive Vinnustofa Kjarvals —just a stone’s throw away —Gilligogg draws its interior from a similar well. Its roaring 20s atmosphere and lavish decor will make you feel like a member of the top percent as you rub shoulders with lawyers, bankers and first-date lovebirds flexing their stylishness. JB

Fríbúðin

Gerðuberg Library, Gerðuberg 3-5

Opening hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: 08:00-18:00; Wednesdays 08:00-20:00; Saturdays 10:00-17:00.

Let’s face it. Our relentless consumerism is driving the world off a cliff toward obliteration. But we get it. It’s nice to have things. Especially for Christmas. Luckily, the recently opened Fríbúðin quenches our thirst for shopping while staying within the circular economy. As the name implies, Fríbúðin offers free stuff. You can pitch in by giving away some of your items, making the shop go round and round and round, with limited impact on the planet. JB

NÍNA

Hverfisgata 20

Opening hours: Mondays-Thursdays 17:00-01:00, Fridays 17:00-03:00, Saturdays 12:00-03:00, Sundays 12:00-01:00. Table reservations available at nina@ninabar.is.

Plantan Bistro

Nordic House, Sæmundargata 11

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 -17:00

Beloved vegan café Plantan (which has been welcoming patrons to Njálsgata 64 for a couple years now) has opened a new outpost at the Nordic House. Promising a small seasonal menu with an emphasis on healthy and delicious food, pastries baked on site and good coffee, they’ll fill the idyllic spot overlooking the Vatnsmýrin Nature Reserve with good vibes and great bites. Having popped into their opening party and sampled some of the savoury bites on offer, we can safely say we see ourselves being regulars. JB

Reykjavík changes pretty fast. If you don’t stop to read our New In Town once in a while, you could miss it.