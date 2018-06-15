Culture
Football
Smite Preview: Iceland Vs. Argentina Tactics, Team News, Lineups & More

Smite Preview: Iceland Vs. Argentina Tactics, Team News, Lineups & More

Greig Robertson
Words by
@greig_kaj
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published June 15, 2018

88 years of hurt are over. World Cup fever has gripped the nation. Icelanders are driving in Lada Nivas to Russia. Cancelling their weddings to watch the game, “HÚH!” burger buns in hand. The viking horde are frothing at the mouth, and Messi quivering beneath his bed.

The time is nigh. Seize the moment. Seize the day. Seize some Russian territory and get the empire started. Do it for the forefathers who bore the cold, wind and rain. Do it for the puffins, the minke whales and all the cats in Reykjavík. Do it for Iceland. Charge at Argentina and leave nothing out there on the pitch. DEATH OR GLORY!!!

Horde News

ICELAND

The headline news, as reported by Grapevine, is that Aron Gunnarsson is ready to start tomorrow. In truth, Iceland’s beating heart would probably have made himself available from six feet under for a game of such magnitude, but the news still represents a huge boost for our boys before the Group D opener.

With Aron off the treatment table, our boys will line-up in a 4-5-1 formation; Gylfi at the tip of a midfield iceberg, supporting either Alfreð Finnbogason or Jón Daði Böðvarsson. Since the former has two goals in his last two internationals, he is likely to be trusted ahead of Jón Daði, whose athleticism and physicality have failed to procure goals on the international stage of late.

Otherwise, there are no real selection dilemmas for Heimir to pore over, as our boys aim to blunt Messi and co by packing the midfield and maintaining a rigid defensive shape. In today’s press conference, “The Darth Dentist” also reiterated the importance of offensive set-pieces; Gylfi Sigurðsson and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson’s quality deliveries will be a crucial, as well as Aron and Hörður Björgvin Magnússon arrowing long-throws.

ARGENTINA

Argentina’s World Cup preparations have made Spain’s look utopian. Before the final squad was even announced, players were dropping like flies and the trend continued afterwards, as likely starter Manuel Lanzini ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in training. Any chance to hone their system without Lanzini was then thwarted by the Argentine Football Association’s decision to give way to player unrest and cancel the team’s scheduled friendly against Israel.

The postponement also inadvertently prevented Franco Armani from staking his claim as the number one goalkeeper after Sergio Romero’s omission due to injury and, worse still, Romero has now publicly stated that he could have been fit for his side’s opener against our boys. Ouch.

The Argentine circus looked set to continue where tactics were concerned, with rumours circulating that La Albiceleste would opt for a mind-boggling 2-3-3-2 Fifa custom formation. However, Argentinian football expert Peter Coates has since suggested that Jorge Sampaoli will err on the side of caution in his side’s Group D opener against our boys instead.

In the mooted team, which will be organised into a 4-2-3-1 formation, there is no room for Messrs Dybala and Higuaín. That is good news for Independiente midfielder Maximiliano Meza, who is preferred alongside Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Sergio Agüero. Chelsea’s Willy Caballero will likely start in goal, while PSG’s Giovani Lo Celso and Sevillia’s Éver Banega are also set to miss out.

What’s written in the entrails? 

We’re overcome by World Cup mania and we reckon our boys are going to cause a mighty stir tomorrow. Gylfi is going to blast one in in the last ten minutes and mark the beginning of the end of Messi’s international career.

The result? Argentina 0-1 Aron Einar’s Barmy Army.

How will the horde line up?

Goalkeeper
Hannes Þór Halldórsson, Randers

Defenders
Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, Bristol
Kári Árnason, Aberdeen
Ragnar Sigurðsson, Rostov
Birkir Már Sævarsson, Valur

Midfielders
Emil Hallfreðsson, Udinese
Aron Einar Gunnarsson, Cardiff
Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, Burnley
Birkir Bjarnason, Aston Villa
Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson, Everton

Forward
Alfreð Finnbogason, Augsburg

Likely reinforcements

Defenders
Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Rostov
Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson, Levski Sofia
Ari Freyr Skúlason, Lokeren

Midfielders
Rúrik Gíslason, Sandhausen

Forwards
Jón Daði Böðvarsson, Reading
Björn Bergmann Sigurðarson, Rostov

How will Argentina line-up?

Goalkeeper
Willy Caballero, Chelsea

Defenders
Eduardo Salvio, Benfica
Nicolás Otamendi, Manchester City
Marcos Rojo, Manchester United
Nicolás Tagliafico, Ajax

Midfielders
Javier Mascherano, Hebei China Fortune
Lucas Biglia, AC Milan

Forwards
Maximiliano Meza, Independiente
Lionel Messi, Barcelona
Ángel Di María, PSG
Sergio Agüero, Manchester City

Likely reinforcements

Defenders
Federico Fazio, Roma

Midfielders
Éver Banega, Sevilla
Cristian Pavón, Boca Juniors
Giovani Lo Celso, PSG

Forwards
Gonzalo Higuaín, Juventus
Paulo Dybala, Juventus

Read more about football here. Get a Smite The World T-shirt here.

Latest

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld Daily: Hero Hannes, Viral Rúrik, Iceland’s Prez & PM Watch At Home, & More

#SmiteTheWorld Daily: Hero Hannes, Viral Rúrik, Iceland’s Prez & PM Watch At Home, & More

by

After Iceland’s notable entry the World Cup with a famous 1-1 draw with Argentina, interest on the team only intensified.

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: ARG 1-1 ISL—Full Report, Player Ratings, Man of the Match

#SmiteTheWorld: ARG 1-1 ISL—Full Report, Player Ratings, Man of the Match

by

WOW! HANNES HALLDÓRSSON SAVED A PENALTY FROM THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME, AND THEN DARED TO MAKE AN UNBELIEVABLE

Culture
Football
#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland World Cup News On The Day Of Reckoning

#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland World Cup News On The Day Of Reckoning

by and

The day of reckoning is here. As Iceland prepare for their historic showdown with Messi’s Argentina, here’s the latest news

Culture
Football
Momentous Moments: Where To Watch The World Cup In Reykjavík

Momentous Moments: Where To Watch The World Cup In Reykjavík

by and

Iceland has already made history by becoming the smallest country (340,000 people) to participate in the World Cup, while big

Culture
Football
Iceland Pre-Game Press Conference Reveals Captain Aron Set To Start

Iceland Pre-Game Press Conference Reveals Captain Aron Set To Start

by

Well, well well. Following today’s press conference it seems almost certain that Aron Gunnarsson will be leading our boys out

Culture
Football
Smite News: Crazy #ISL Fans Drive To Russia, HÚH! Buns, Dog Predicts Iceland Win & More

Smite News: Crazy #ISL Fans Drive To Russia, HÚH! Buns, Dog Predicts Iceland Win & More

by

World Cup fever is upon us, and with it come the usual psychic animals, crazy fans, and weird-ass occurrences phenomena

Show Me More!