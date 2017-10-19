Culture
Food
New In Town: Shanghæ

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published October 19, 2017

‘New In Town’ offers short guides to the newest places to have popped ups recently in Reykjavík. Read more here.

Reykjavík isn’t a city known for Chinese food. While there are some of the shiny-grimy-wolf-down-then-feel-sick variety joints, Laugarvegur’s newly opened Shanghæ offers a more culinary Chinese experience. With an extensive menu featuring classics like prawn crackers and tofu noodles, the place has something for everyone. I ate there with a friend who recently returned from China and she said it was truly authentic—including the Chinese pop tunes that soundtracked our meal.

