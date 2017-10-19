New In Town: Shanghæ

‘New In Town’ offers short guides to the newest places to have popped ups recently in Reykjavík. Read more here.

Reykjavík isn’t a city known for Chinese food. While there are some of the shiny-grimy-wolf-down-then-feel-sick variety joints, Laugarvegur’s newly opened Shanghæ offers a more culinary Chinese experience. With an extensive menu featuring classics like prawn crackers and tofu noodles, the place has something for everyone. I ate there with a friend who recently returned from China and she said it was truly authentic—including the Chinese pop tunes that soundtracked our meal.