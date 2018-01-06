Buy Shit: POPit Attire, ANGAN Salts, Roasters Tote & More

If you’re looking for something more interesting than a stuffed puffin to take home with you, here are a few ideas.

ALVIA’s POPit Clothing

Rapper Alvia Islandia has followed in the plushly-trainered footsteps of Jay-Z and Yeezy—albeit in a candy-coloured palette—by launching her own clothing line under the name POPit. Featuring jumpsuits printed with a bright and cheerful lollipop design, the garments are being released in very small runs, and sold exclusively through Alvia’s Facebook page. More designs are promised in 2018 if you wanna join the Gum Gum Clan.

ANGAN bath salts

Angan’s natural toiletries, made with (mostly) Icelandic ingredients, have been a hit since they appeared a couple of years ago. They recently introduced two new varieties of bath salts. The first is made with Icelandic birch leaves and mineral-rich sea salt mixed with some bergamot and peppermint oils; the second contains blóðberg, or Arctic thyme, with lentil oil. They’re pricey, but luxurious—invest, and you’ll enjoy them every day.

Reykjavík Roasters Tote Bags

Made with organic cotton and designed by Roasters’ all-time favourite contributor Julie Gasiglia, these tote bags are a great gift to any coffee lover. Choose between the dark blue coffee plant print or the one with their brew bar paraphernalia. Reykjavík Roasters roast their coffee on the premises, so don’t forget to snag one of their new Colombian bean selections while you’re at it.

Urban Nomad Shelves

When the new Geysir Heima opened its doors in December, a new world of Scandi furniture and home accessories was unveiled before our eyes. If you already own one of their iconic blankets, it’s time to step it up with the FÓLK Urban Nomad Shelves. Their sleek design and rose-gold accents make them a perfect addition to a minimal and pristine living room.