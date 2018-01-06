Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: POPit Attire, ANGAN Salts, Roasters Tote & More

Buy Shit: POPit Attire, ANGAN Salts, Roasters Tote & More

Alice Demurtas
Words by
and

Published January 6, 2018

If you’re looking for something more interesting than a stuffed puffin to take home with you, here are a few ideas.

ALVIA’s POPit Clothing
Rapper Alvia Islandia has followed in the plushly-trainered footsteps of Jay-Z and Yeezy—albeit in a candy-coloured palette—by launching her own clothing line under the name POPit. Featuring jumpsuits printed with a bright and cheerful lollipop design, the garments are being released in very small runs, and sold exclusively through Alvia’s Facebook page. More designs are promised in 2018 if you wanna join the Gum Gum Clan.

ANGAN bath salts
Angan’s natural toiletries, made with (mostly) Icelandic ingredients, have been a hit since they appeared a couple of years ago. They recently introduced two new varieties of bath salts. The first is made with Icelandic birch leaves and mineral-rich sea salt mixed with some bergamot and peppermint oils; the second contains blóðberg, or Arctic thyme, with lentil oil. They’re pricey, but luxurious—invest, and you’ll enjoy them every day.

Reykjavík Roasters Tote Bags
Made with organic cotton and designed by Roasters’ all-time favourite contributor Julie Gasiglia, these tote bags are a great gift to any coffee lover. Choose between the dark blue coffee plant print or the one with their brew bar paraphernalia. Reykjavík Roasters roast their coffee on the premises, so don’t forget to snag one of their new Colombian bean selections while you’re at it.

Urban Nomad Shelves
When the new Geysir Heima opened its doors in December, a new world of Scandi furniture and home accessories was unveiled before our eyes. If you already own one of their iconic blankets, it’s time to step it up with the FÓLK Urban Nomad Shelves. Their sleek design and rose-gold accents make them a perfect addition to a minimal and pristine living room.

Latest

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Christmas Edition

Buy Shit: Christmas Edition

by

Stuffed puffins are for noobs. Take home some Icelandic seasonal traditions with you this Christmas instead. Handknitted Lopapeysa There are

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Vegvísir Tattoo, Dagsson Comics, IceView Lit Journal & More

Buy Shit: Vegvísir Tattoo, Dagsson Comics, IceView Lit Journal & More

by and

Because souvenirs don’t have to suck. Vegvísir Tattoo Objects are temporary. Tattoos are forever. Thus, wouldn’t one be the perfect

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Scarves, Bedding, Books, Herbal Medicine

Buy Shit: Scarves, Bedding, Books, Herbal Medicine

by and

We’d skip the shitty novelty T-shirts, tbh. This stuff is better. 66° North Bylur Scarf Icelandic wool is a wonderful

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Skateboards, Lysi, Mr Tree, Iceland In Icons

Buy Shit: Skateboards, Lysi, Mr Tree, Iceland In Icons

by and

Seriously, get over the puffin obsession already, guys… Mold Skateboard Reykjavík is a skateboard-heavy city, so it’s a natural home

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Lace, Liquorice, Ginger and Hanskies

Buy Shit: Lace, Liquorice, Ginger and Hanskies

by

Souvenirs that won’t make your entire suitcase smell like hardfiskur. Virki Lace Collar This 1800s-retro accessory is carefully constructed from

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: HA Design Mag, Cutlery Stand, Modular Sculpture, Opal

Buy Shit: HA Design Mag, Cutlery Stand, Modular Sculpture, Opal

by

You can do better than a plastic drinking horn. Don’t be so basic. Kúlan Cutlery Stand The Kúlan (“sphere” in

Show Me More!