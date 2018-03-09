Grapevine Design Awards 2018: The Winners

Design, both consciously and unconsciously, penetrates our mind. Good design adds to the innate appreciation of an object while bad design can easily become an annoying earworm. Grapevine’s annual Design Awards seek to recognise and reward the best of design—the little notes that make the small things sweeter. Our painstakingly picked panel carefully combed through this years standouts to select for you a number of extremely worthy winners, runner-ups, and those we are excited to see more from. All are extremely spectacular and deserve to be celebrated.

Meet The Panel:

Ellen Loftsdóttir, Stylist and Creative Director.

Rúna Thors, Product designer, on behalf of the Iceland University of the Arts.

Valur Grettisson, Editor-in-chief, panel director on behalf of Reykjavík Grapevine.

Rúnar Ómarsson, CCC “Consultant For Creative Companies, chairman of the panel.

María Kristín Jónsdóttir, Editor-in-chief of HA design magazine, panel director

on behalf of Iceland Design Centre.

So, without further interruption, presenting: the Grapevine Design Awards.

Product of the Year | Winner

Wave by Genki Instruments

Genki Instruments ‘Wave’ is a wearable MIDI controller that allows a musician to control sound with only a hand motion. The panel determined that the nuance and non-intrusiveness of the tool innovates the musical process, allowing artists to make quick decisions that were previously unavailable. “The way they have integrated design with the technological process is a good example of what design can do.”

Product Of The Year | Runner Up

ÖK Hull by Rafnar

“It’s an ambitious project,” the panel said of ‘ÖK Hull’, a revolutionary redesign of a boat’s hull-and-keel, made by Rafnar. “It might fully change the way boats are made.” The invention, created by Össur Kristinsson, reformed the concept of the hull by taking into account Ljungström’s arc-of-circle radius which transitioned the pivot point from the stern to the hulls center.

Fashion Design of the Year | Winner

Geysir ‘F/W’ 2017

Designed in collaboration between Erna Einarsdóttir and Skugga-Sveinn, Geysir’s 2017 F/W collection was a clear standout in Icelandic fashion design. “The whole concept is very well executed from the collection itself, to the presentation of the collection, to the marketing materials and the photographs.” The panel concluded. “Everything fits perfectly together.”

Fashion Design of the Year | Runner up

‘Swimslow’ by Erna Bergman

Iceland has always been characterised by its strong swimming culture. From swimming’s first written mention in the 12th century, going to the pool has become a piece of daily life here regardless of the weather. In ‘Swimslow’, designer Erna Bergmann took this heritage and morphed it into a line of modern and raw swimwear. From design to production, the collection focuses on transparency and minimising environmental impact.

Fashion Design of the Year | Looking forward to

‘Grand Illusions of a Great Fashion Escape’ by Sunna Örlygsdóttir

Sunna’s work stems from a deep and abiding interest in handmade clothing of times gone by. Inspired in part by her mother, she brings this sensibility to her work. At the same time, her artistic sense is always forward-looking, as Sunna seeks to try new ideas and concepts in the clothing she plans to make in the future. A comprehensive clothing derived from a well-considered concept. “An interesting use of materials and methods,” says the panel. “Carefully crafted from start to finish. In addition, the design was rather tastefully presented with beautiful photos and videos.”

Fashion Design of the Year | Looking forward to

Upp með sokkana (“Pull up your socks”) by Tanja Levý & Loji Höskuldsson

While watching the opening ceremony of the most recent Olympic Games, Tanja Levý and Loji Höskuldsson noticed that while the other national teams walked out in fancy outfits, the Icelandic team just wore tracksuits. In response to this horror, the two decided to design a collection of sportswear that spoke to the Icelandic ethos. The line itself breaks down the barrier between arts and athletics, creating pieces that integrate artistic elements with functionality.

Project Of The Year | Winner

LAVA Centre by Basalt Architects, Gagarín, Irma Studio, Liska and Ari Trausti Guðmundsson

Located about an hour away from Reykjavík on the oft-traveled Route One, the Hvolsvöllur Lava Centre gives visitors a crash-course in seismic activity and volcanology. Volcanoes are integral to Iceland’s history. Not only did they quite literally shape the island’s landmass, but they have also fundamentally affected the Icelandic ethos. Icelanders live their lives knowing that the huge power of the living earth could sweep away roads, power lines, and entire towns at frighteningly short notice. Here, a wide range of information about this vast force of nature is revealed through a series of impressive spaces, all eye-catching and loaded with interesting facts.

Project Of The Year | Runner-Up

The Marshall house by Kurt og Pí

The large white building at Grandargarður 20 used to be a herring factory, and still carries that legacy today. There are several tall spaces that cut through the building’s four floors, originally built to fit fish processing silos; the accompanying windows are tall, designed to break outwards in case of an explosion. This year, a ground-up renovation of this iconic disused structure was finished, and it was re-christened The Marshall House. The space now feels every bit the minimal, modern art museum, with brushed steel and white walls as far as the eye can see.

Project Of The Year | Looking forward To

‘Sweet Salone’ by the Aurora Foundation / Kron By KronKron and 1+1+1

While Sierra Leone has always possessed a rich history of craft making, their design scene is unfortunately still very much in its infancy. To spur development, the Aurora Foundation formed a cooperative partnership between Sierra Leonean and Icelandic designers. The results were not only attractive but also ensured longevity in their creative partnership. “It’s a very interesting way of introducing new products to Icelandic consumers while also hopefully doing something good for the world in the process.” The panel concluded. “Giving people work and fair pay.”

Product Line of the Year | Winner

‘MAIN D’ŒUVRE’ by Ragna Ragnarsdóttir

‘MAIN D’ŒUVRE’ seeked to create a process where production became an integral part of the design itself. In contrast to the normal methods of creation—where blueprints are sent to manufacturing companies or craftsmen—Ragna wanted to take the paper itself and export that into a three-dimensional process. Using latex, water-based resin and mdf wood, Ragna’s creations include everything from raised bowls to a mirror to a bench. “It’s an original way to work with materials,” the panel determined.

Product Line of the Year | Runner-Up

Partus Press

Partus Press was named runner-up for their inventive, distinctive, and beautiful book covers. The independent publisher is the largest publisher of poetry in the country, best known for promoting the best of the best of up-and-coming Icelandic authors. Their Meðgönguljóð series spans from 2012 to the present, with not only strong writing, but book covers that compliment them. The images are strong but clean, creating visual works that viscerally bring the reader into the prose, allowing them to—quite frankly—judge a book by its cover. “It’s an impressive collection”.

Product Line of the Year | Looking Forward To

Usee Blankets by Usee Studios

Halla Hákonardóttir and Helga Kjerúlf’s Usee Studios is based around the idea of conscious consumption. Sustainability, eco-friendliness, and the reusability of old things stand up equally important next to creating as they say “good things and crazy good vibes.” Their recently released collection of blankets presents a series of abstract female nudes with objects like palm trees and fans complimenting them. “It’s feministic, as in feminist, that they have these prints and work with clothes that would otherwise be disregarded,” the panel agreed. “They are re-using and making new.”