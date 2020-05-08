From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2020: Best Clothing Store

Photo by Art Bicnick

Consumerism might be destroying the planet, but hey, you can’t walk around naked. While Iceland may not be a worldwide shopping destination due to high prices and its relative isolation, there’s still a plethora of unique products that are worth spending your hard-earned dough on. From handmade lopapeysur created by dotings Grandmas to obscure Björk b-b-b-sides, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík.

Best Clothing Store Hildur Yeoman Skólavörðustígur 22 Hildur Yeoman has dressed everyone from R’n’B goddess GDRN to the swan lady herself Björk to recent Grammy/BAFTA/Emmy/Oscar award winner Hildur Guðnadóttir. She’s a patron saint of Icelandic fashion, known for her dreamy patterns, lush textures, spacey body-cons, and beautiful tailoring. Her hole-in-the-wall Skólavörðustígur store is no exception, hosting not only her eponymous brand but Vanessa Mooney jewellery, bright candles, and more. “Her stuff is expensive but it’s timeless. Moreover, Hildur is often in the store, so you can chat with her about the items and she will help you style it,” one panel member said. “Where else can you find that?” Runner-Up: Geysir Skólavörðustígur 7 & 16 You can’t talk about shopping in Reykjavík without mentioning Geysir. The store defines elegance with their beautiful staple pieces, which manage to both harken back to the old-world, Arcadian vision of Iceland while also being distinctly contemporary and innovative. Runner-Up: Húrra Reykjavík Hverfisgata 50 & 78 “Húrra Reykjavík was massively hyped when it opened and it’s stayed hyped, but that’s because they know what they are doing and are good at it. They’ve stayed fashionable and relevant,” the panel determined. The minimalist streetwear/athleisure store offers two locations—one for men and one for women—and serves up a mixed selection of classic items and trendy cuts.

Previous Winners 2019: Húrra Reykjavík

2018: Kvenfataverzlun Kormáks & Skjaldar

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2020 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.