From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2020: Best Design Store

Consumerism might be destroying the planet, but hey, you can’t walk around naked. While Iceland may not be a worldwide shopping destination due to high prices and its relative isolation, there’s still a plethora of unique products that are worth spending your hard-earned dough on. From handmade lopapeysur created by dotings Grandmas to obscure Björk b-b-b-sides, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík.

Best Design Store Akkúrat Laugavegur 80 This local design Mecca has been a stalwart of the Icelandic scene from day one, endeavouring to offer a careful collection of highly curated products showcasing the best of local and Nordic design. Their ever-evolving shelves are filled with fascinating materials, and as soon as the shop’s name was mentioned, panellists instantly and eagerly began sharing some of their favourite finds. “You’ll always find something unique at Akkúrat,” one panellist cheered. “They also present new and off-the-beaten-path designers, so things feel one-of-a-kind.” In December, the store opened a second location up on Laugavegur. We can, therefore, only imagine how they will thrive in 2020. Runner-Up: nomad. Frakkastígur 8f A relative newbie to the Laugavegur scene, nomad. was a surprise favourite of the panel. “I love nomad. They have amazing books, lamps, candles and more,” one panellist raved. “And it’s so important that Laugavegur has these kind of stores.” Pro-tip: The owner is a photographer and often has exhibitions on the lower floor. Check it out. Runner-Up: Hönnunarsafnið Garðatorg 1, Garðabær

The Museum Of Design And Applied Art offers a quirky array of design objects and books, some related to the exhibits within, some completely random. For extra oomph, they also have a workshop inside where you can watch designers create right in front of your eyes.

Previous Winners 2017-2019: Akkúrat

2016: Kraum (RIP)

