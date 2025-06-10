From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Outdoor Drinking (Summer)

Photo by Joana Fontinha Art Bicnick The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Outdoor Drinking (Summer)

Bodega

Týsgata 8

Óðinstorg serves as a natural extension of the bar’s outside area, letting visitors bask in the ephemeral warmth of Reykjavík summers. “The afternoon sun shines all across the area,” one panellist noted from his field research. “It’s very Copenhagen.” And who doesn’t want to trick themselves into thinking they’re in Copenhagen? Just head to Bodega, close your eyes, and start thinking Danish thoughts like, “I should colonise this place.”

Runner-Up: The English Pub Austurstræti 12 Though any of the Austurvöllur-facing establishments would be a fine choice for a nice day out, the panel concluded that The English Pub would be the most optimal choice. Offering lower prices on drinks and more flexibility in terms of seating, the panel reasoned, The English Pub makes it stand out among the block. And hey, if you’re into sports — you’re in a good spot.

Runner-Up: Port 9 Veghúsastígur 9 As its name suggests, Port 9 offers an enclosed patio for you to sip on the lavish wine options they offer. “The outdoor area sneaks up on you,” said one panellist, only to add that Port 9 offers two separate areas for sunbathing. In addition to their alley, there’s also a sweet balcony. A low-profile wine bar, Port 9 should be an obvious choice for summer bar hopping.