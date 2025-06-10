From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Date Place

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq Art Bicnick Joana Fontinha

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Date Place

Port 9

Veghúsastígur 9

Centrally located, yet slightly out of the way, Port 9 has the power to impress a first date or cement the love of decades-long marriages. “It’s a sneaky choice. Closed yet open,” one panellist philosophised. Small, confined and nicely decorated, Port 9 has also begun hosting events, including a monthly poetry night. Or consider scheduling a group date for a romantic wine tasting session. It’s cheaper than therapy.

Runner-Up: RVK Brewing — Tónabíó Skipholt 33 A central theme of the panel’s picks for best date spot was location. It needs to be close to downtown, without the risk of you bumping into old classmates who can tell you’re on a date. Tónabíó solves that problem. With frequent events and board games, there’s enough to entertain you if the conversation is falling flat. Or, you could challenge your date to a drinking competition.

Runner-Up: Spilavinir Suðurlandsbraut 48 Spilavinir is a great place for an activity date. Primarily a game shop, Spilavinir’s concession area is a fully functional café and bar. Let’s say you’re a sore loser and board games aren’t your thing, you could still enjoy Spilavinir’s cozy atmosphere and selection of drinks. If the date goes well, you might find yourself in Ölver, or trying to wrangle that cat bastard Díegó somewhere in Skeifan.