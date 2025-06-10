From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Place For Live Music

Photo by Art Bicnick Joana Fontinha

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Place For Live Music

Lemmy

Austurstræti 20

Lemmy has stepped up. Its ambitious and formidable scheduling has made them into a pillar of the Reykjavík live scene. As one panel member described, “Lemmy puts live first,” underscoring the bar’s emphasis on concerts. “They put energy and effort into curating their schedule, and have packed an amazing number of shows in the last year,” said another, shouting out promoter Agnes, who oversees a few other venues in town.

Runner-Up: Gaukurinn Tryggvagata 22 An absolute fixture in the Reykjavík live scene, Gaukurinn has hosted live music for decades. A cornerstone of their existence is their frequent and diverse scheduling, which ranges from drag shows to tinnitus-inducing heavy metal gigs — and everything in between. It’s one of the last mid-sized venues in town, with an event happening nearly every night. The bar’s inclusive policies have fostered an environment where anyone is welcome — except for assholes.

Runner-Up: 12 Tónar Skólavörðustígur 15 12 Tónar’s lack of consistent scheduling prevented it from being the top venue, but when there is a show happening, it’s rarely something you’d want to miss. This record store-turned bar takes a “quality than quantity” approach, hosting rising artists and live shows in their small storefront. Having been the stage for countless Airwaves off-venues and multiple release shows, you should never pass on a concert at 12 Tónar.

Previous Winners 2024: Gaukurinn 2023: Kex Hostel (RIP) 2022: Gaukurinn

Editor’s note: In the interim between the panel’s deliberation and the publication of this article, Gaukurinn’s management has undergone a shift in emphases. Read more about the transformation here.