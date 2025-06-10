From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Newcomer

Photo by Joana Fontinha

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Newcomer

Daisy

Ingólfsstræti 8

Moving into the old brick and mortar of Spánski barinn on Ingólfsstræti, Daisy came onto the cocktail scene in early 2024. Specialising in cocktails, Daisy’s cellar atmosphere will almost make you feel like you’re at a speakeasy. “They’re total pros,” said one panellist. “The music’s never too loud, they’ve got great cocktails. It’s a solid atmosphere,” said another. Daisy is off to an innovative start.

Runner-Up: Gilligogg Austurstræti 12a Gilligogg is like Vinnustofa Kjarvals for the common man. You don’t need a membership and the decor is curated to trick you into thinking you’re cool for ordering whiskey neat. As previously mentioned, the panel loved Gilligogg’s lavish bathroom, making it a solid stop for sufferers of IBS. “Their service is top notch and the bartenders are chatty,” said one panellist, underscoring the bar’s comprehensive atmosphere.

Runner-Up: Ellý Laugavegur 12 Demonstrating a real “rags to mediocre wealth” story, Ellý started with a limited scope of operations, and fine-tuned their brand throughout the year. Their straightforward approach includes serving beer and tacos, and offering a variety of activities in a nice setting. It’s a nice surprise to stumble upon. “They’re trying out new things like Thursday sing-alongs and karaoke nights,” explained one panellist. Simple and solid, what’s not to like?