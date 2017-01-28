In Memoriam: Icelanders March For Birna

In Memoriam: Icelanders March For Birna

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 28, 2017

Today, numerous Icelanders held a march in memory of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir, whose body was discovered in south Iceland last week. Two men are currently in police custody in connection with her death.

The tragedy has hit the country hard, garnering international attention and outpourings of sympathy from neighbouring Greenland, as the suspects in question are themselves from Greenland.

Below are photos taken from this event. We at the Grapevine wish to express our deepest sympathies for Birna’s family and friends.

_bic4861_by_bicnick
_bic4893_by_bicnick
_bic4900_by_bicnick
_bic4948_by_bicnick
_bic4958_by_bicnick
_bic5018_by_bicnick
_bic5006_by_bicnick
_bic5103_by_bicnick
_bic5033_by_bicnick
_bic5044_by_bicnick
_bic5117_by_bicnick
_bic5082_by_bicnick
_bic5139_by_bicnick
_bic5146_by_bicnick
