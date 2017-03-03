Don’t Ask Nanna: About Óli Darri’s Fineness

Hey Nanna,

Am stuck inside watching Trapped on Netflix in honour of the Snowpocalypes and wondering if I can get pregnant just looking at Óli Darri? THAT BEARD! *Drools.

Best,

Thirsty

Hey Thirsty,

Girl, anything’s possible.

via GIPHY

Nanna

Hey Nanna,

So what’s your verdict, pineapple on pizza – yay or nay?

Pizzaface

Comrade Pizzaface,

Last week Iceland’s Ministry of Plenty liberated the people by a decree stipulating that pineapple on pizza was doubleplusungood. Comrades and proles are asked to report any persons eating unorthodox pizza toppings to The Ministry of Love for thoughtcrimes. In lieu of pineapple on pizza, Icelanders can choose from toppings such as Victory Cheese and Victory Ham.

Rations of Victory Cheese will henceforth be increased to 20 grammes per week, instead of 30 grammes.

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY

Comrade Nanna of the Outer Party.

p.s – Thanks for being like the fifth person to email me about pizza toppings this week, forcing me to address this issue.

Hey Nanna,

I have reservations for Dill and I’m a little nervous about the dress code? I kind of hate putting on airs. Is it a dressy dress up kind of place or can I just go in jeans and a t-shirt (preferred)?

Country Casual

Hey Country Casual,

Don’t be nervous man, just don’t look like trash. The effort the chefs at DILL make for your culinary enjoyment is fucking monumental. They just won a Michelin star for fuck’s sake. The least you can do is iron a shirt.

Nanna

Do you want to ask Nanna a question? Go ahead, but continue at your peril. Shoot her an email on nanna(at)grapevine.com or tweet her using @NannaArnadottir