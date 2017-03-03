Mag
Opinion
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Óli Darri’s Fineness

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Óli Darri’s Fineness

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
RMM

Published March 3, 2017

Hey Nanna,

Am stuck inside watching Trapped on Netflix in honour of the Snowpocalypes and wondering if I can get pregnant just looking at Óli Darri? THAT BEARD! *Drools.

Best,

Thirsty

Hey Thirsty,

Girl, anything’s possible.

via GIPHY

Nanna

 

Hey Nanna,

So what’s your verdict, pineapple on pizza – yay or nay?

Pizzaface

Comrade Pizzaface,

Last week Iceland’s Ministry of Plenty liberated the people by a decree stipulating that pineapple on pizza was doubleplusungood. Comrades and proles are asked to report any persons eating unorthodox pizza toppings to The Ministry of Love for thoughtcrimes. In lieu of pineapple on pizza, Icelanders can choose from toppings such as Victory Cheese and Victory Ham.

Rations of Victory Cheese will henceforth be increased to 20 grammes per week, instead of 30 grammes.

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY

Comrade Nanna of the Outer Party.

p.s – Thanks for being like the fifth person to email me about pizza toppings this week, forcing me to address this issue.

Hey Nanna, 

I have reservations for Dill and I’m a little nervous about the dress code? I kind of hate putting on airs.  Is it a dressy dress up kind of place or can I just go in jeans and a t-shirt (preferred)?

Country Casual

Hey Country Casual,

Don’t be nervous man, just don’t look like trash. The effort the chefs at DILL make for your culinary enjoyment is fucking monumental. They just won a Michelin star for fuck’s sake. The least you can do is iron a shirt.

Nanna

Do you want to ask Nanna a question? Go ahead, but continue at your peril. Shoot her an email on nanna(at)grapevine.com or tweet her using @NannaArnadottir

Latest

Mag
Opinion
Guess What? If You Click On The Austur Sex Tape, You’re Awful!

Guess What? If You Click On The Austur Sex Tape, You’re Awful!

by

A 26 second video, showing a man and a woman having sex in the bathroom stall of the popular Icelandic

Mag
Opinion
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Annoying Tourists

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Annoying Tourists

by

Hey Nanna Yesterday I saw two tourists staging their coffee and breakfast at Roasters. One of them even stepped on

Mag
Opinion
Icelandic Facebook Groups: Beauty Tips!

Icelandic Facebook Groups: Beauty Tips!

by

Iceland has a peculiar obsession with Facebook groups. Think about it: with a population of around 330,000 it’s not unreasonable

Mag
Opinion
Missing In Iceland: Melatonin

Missing In Iceland: Melatonin

by

For better or worse, there are lots of things that you won’t find in Iceland. Amongst these things is melatonin.

Mag
Opinion
Ramsplaining: The Icelandic Word of 2016

Ramsplaining: The Icelandic Word of 2016

by

Hey girl, let me tell you about the Icelandic word of 2016, hrútskýring. It’s a portmanteau of the words hrútur

Mag
Opinion
Don’t Ask Nanna About: Meeting Locals

Don’t Ask Nanna About: Meeting Locals

by

Dear Nanna, I’m traveling with my girlfriend over the Christmas/New Year’s period, I read on the Grapevine that mostly locals

Show Me More!