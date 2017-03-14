Reykjavík of Yore: Hallgrímskirkja

Reykjavík of Yore: Hallgrímskirkja

jondi_opt
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick
Reykjavík Museum of Photography

Published March 14, 2017

Hallgrimskirka- Old

Pictured here is probably the best-known landmark in Reykjavík, and perhaps the most Instagrammed one, too. The church Hallgrímskirkja is named in honour of Iceland’s most prominent writer of religious poetry, Hallgrímur Pétursson (1614-1674). The older image dates from 1969, when the church was in its 24th year of construction; in all, it would take 41 years to complete, and was finally open to the public in 1986. Its architect was the state architect Guðjón Samúelsson, who’s also responsible for The University of Iceland’s main building, the National Theatre, Hótel Borg and more. Hallgrímskirkja was controversial from the start, inspiring one annoyed poet to write a poem ending thus (roughly translated): “State architect, no more, no more.”

Hallgrimskirkja New by Art Bicnick

Read more ‘Reykjavík of Yore’ posts here.

Latest

Mag
Articles
The Battle Over Beer

The Battle Over Beer

by

Iceland’s Parliament is currently debating whether to allow alcohol to be sold in supermarkets, and everyone has a strong opinion

Mag
Articles
The Murder of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir: The Case That Gripped Iceland, And The World

The Murder of Birna Brjáns­dótt­ir: The Case That Gripped Iceland, And The World

by

Last month, a young woman who was last seen walking down Laugavegur early one Saturday morning disappeared without a trace.

Mag
Articles
Reykjavík Of Yore: Landspítallin

Reykjavík Of Yore: Landspítallin

by

Pictured here is the oldest building of Landspítalinn, The National University Hospital of Iceland, located by Hringbraut in 101 Reykjavík.

Mag
Articles
New-Years Partying 2016 in Reykjavík

New-Years Partying 2016 in Reykjavík

by

NEW YEARS EVE Generally Icelanders do a lot of home-partying on New Years Eve. Many bars are closed for the

Mag
Articles
Whippet = Good

Whippet = Good

by

When the whippet, a type of sighthound, breaks into a double suspension gallop, it’s breathtaking to behold. It seems to

Mag
Articles
A Beginner’s Guide To Icelandic Literature

A Beginner’s Guide To Icelandic Literature

by

Whether you don’t understand a word of Icelandic but want to get familiar with the country’s literature, or you have

Show Me More!