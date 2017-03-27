Jón Kalman Stefánsson Nominated for Booker Prize

Jón Kalman Stefánsson Nominated for Booker Prize

Björn Halldórsson
Words by
@bjornhalldors

Published March 27, 2017

Jón Kalman Stefánsson’s 10th novel, ‘Fish Have No Feet’, has just been nominated for the Man Booker International Prize. For the author, returning to a book can be a strange experience. “I almost never think about books I’ve already written,” he says. “I empty myself out, and put everything I have into the book during the writing, but afterwards you quickly move on.” Even so, he’s pleased that his books live on through their readers. “I’ll never know how they experience and interpret that which consumed me so during the writing,” he says, “and there’s something beautiful about that; that the books have a life beyond me.”

Jón Kalman’s writing has appeared in numerous languages already, but this time he shares the nomination with the book’s translator, Philip Roughton, whom Jón says “has all the qualities one could want in a translator. A good translation must capture the feel of the book; the style and the atmosphere and the rhythm of the language. A good translator must therefore have a poet’s sensitivity for language and that’s where Philip’s strength lies.”

The sequel to the novel is yet to be published in English.It was only halfway through writing ‘Fish Have No Feet’ that Jón discovered the story could not be contained by a single volume. “At first I was afraid that it would end up as a trilogy,” he says. “I’ve written two trilogies already, and I wasn’t quite ready to add a third. That’s always the way with my writing though—the world of the story grows larger each time I sit down to write. New characters and events appear from the depths. I’m grateful for that. That way it feels as if I’m creating something larger than myself. All decent works of art are greater than their creators, and have within them something that we don’t understand but only sense, almost like a dream.”

This process of discovery is a familiar one for Jón , who makes allowances for such changes during the writing. “Getting started on a book can take months of preparation and guesswork,” he says. “A novel has a grand anatomy, so you must be thoroughly prepared. However, as soon as I begin writing, the story starts to change–often quite drastically. I always end up with something completely different from what I started with. Thank God, I say. Fiction is the art of the unexpected. It’s irrational; you shouldn’t be able to predict it or prepare for it. If you could predict everything, where’s the wonderment? Where’s the unexpected? Where is the fiction?”

Latest

Culture
Books
Get Your Read On: The Greenhouse and On The Cold Coasts

Get Your Read On: The Greenhouse and On The Cold Coasts

by

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir – The Greenhouse Escaping the trauma of his mother’s recent and violent passing, Lobbi leaves Iceland for

Culture
Books
Get Your Read On: The Indian & Angels of the Universe

Get Your Read On: The Indian & Angels of the Universe

by

Each issue, we take a look at two Icelandic titles old and new, available in English translation at most Reykjavík

Culture
Books
Bergur Ebbi Benediktsson’s Top 8 Books

Bergur Ebbi Benediktsson’s Top 8 Books

by

Bergur Ebbi is a writer and comedian. He is the author of stage plays and poetry and his latest book,

Culture
Books
Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythology: The Greatest Hits

Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythology: The Greatest Hits

by

Neil Gaiman, one of the world’s most beloved genre-bending fiction writers has written a retelling of Norse Mythology. The slow

Culture
Books
Icelandic Literature In 2016: The Complete Grapevine Guide

Icelandic Literature In 2016: The Complete Grapevine Guide

by

This article was printed as the introduction to our December 2016 edition: The Literature Issue. You can use the links

Culture
Books
Progressive Iceland In Photos

Progressive Iceland In Photos

by

Frequent Grapevine contributor and generally cool person Gabrielle Motola has been working since 2013 on a passion project of hers:

Show Me More!