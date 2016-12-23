Culture
Books
Icelandic Literature In 2016: The Complete Grapevine Guide

Icelandic Literature In 2016: The Complete Grapevine Guide

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove

Published December 23, 2016

This article was printed as the introduction to our December 2016 edition: The Literature Issue. You can use the links to explore our articles on Iceland’s literature scene.

Iceland is, famously, a literary country. Deprived of the means to create music or art for centuries by colonial overlords from Denmark, early Icelanders instead took to channeling their imagination into words. Thus, we have the Sagas, Eddas and skálds, a rich tapestry of monsters, magic and mythology, Rímur—the chanted rhymes that emerged in the 14th century and survive to the present day—and, most recently, a resurgence of rap.

The tradition of storytelling laid the foundations of a rich literary culture. Today, Icelanders publish more books (per capita, of course) than any country in the world—five books a year per 1000 people, or roughly double that of the aforementioned colonial overlords. In 2011, Reykjavík became a UNESCO-certified City of Literature, and each Christmas time, the publishing industry goes into a frenzy each year for the “jólabokaflód”—the Christmas book flood. Everyone gets a book or two for Christmas, and word of mouth on the best new titles is intense.

With that in mind, welcome to our Christmas Literature Issue. From a beginners guide to Icelandic literature, to interviews with outstanding Icelandic authors Sjón and Oddný Eir, to Vala Þóroddsdóttir’s young writers to watch, to a list of our contributors’ very favourite Icelandic works—we hope you find something interesting to read in these pages, and then perhaps outside of them, too.

Latest

Culture
Books
Progressive Iceland In Photos

Progressive Iceland In Photos

by

Frequent Grapevine contributor and generally cool person Gabrielle Motola has been working since 2013 on a passion project of hers:

Culture
Books
How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Garbageman

How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Garbageman

by

Being an anarchist can be a thoroughly depressing exercise. On the one hand, your principles yearn for a perfect world—a

Culture
Books
Do Not Praise That POS Bjartur: Independent People, Reviewed

Do Not Praise That POS Bjartur: Independent People, Reviewed

by

Six decades ago this year, Halldór Laxness was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for his vivid epic power which

Culture
Books
Book Review: ‘North’, by Chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason & Jody Eddy

Book Review: ‘North’, by Chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason & Jody Eddy

by

When I was in high school, a group of us went on an ice fishing trip at our friend’s family

Culture
Books
Two Icelandic Crime Novels Shortlisted For Petrona Award

Two Icelandic Crime Novels Shortlisted For Petrona Award

by

Crime novels Reykjavík Nights by Arnaldur Indriðason and Silence of the Sea by Yrsa Sigurðardóttir have been shortlisted for the

Culture
Books
Weird Icelandic Spirits Revealed

Weird Icelandic Spirits Revealed

by

If you’re interested in “Icelandic stuff” (which let’s face it, you probably are if you’re on this website – thanks

Show Me More!