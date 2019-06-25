TV Goddess: Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Netflix

I haven’t looked it up but there has probably been a study where a photo of Elijah Wood’s face has been used to determine whether people are sociopaths or not. There is something about the arrangement of his features and the colour of his eyes that make him the most innocent looking man on earth. Whenever Elijah appears on the screen I want to mother him to death while telling him everything’s going to be alright.

I’m just telling you this so you’ll understand how hard it is for me to watch him in constant danger and anguish in ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ on Netflix. The series is based on books by Douglas Adams, who famously wrote ‘The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.’ If you don’t like Adams’ writing, do not bother with ‘Dirk Gently.’ It is not by any means realistic and I’ve noticed some people hate imaginary things.

My Twitter friends say the books about Dirk Gently are great and the show is garbage and I’m worried they think I’m a tasteless moron, but I do love the show and want to be very mean to the person who cancelled it. If you haven’t watched it already it’s full of adventure, suspense and philosophy about how everything happens exactly as it is supposed to. I would, if I could, find some great philosopher to associate with this kind of thinking but I can’t google anything because my computer says my connection is unsafe and doesn’t allow me to pretend I’m smarter than I am at the moment.

But nevertheless, I haven’t watched a show this fun since I saw the British magician/detective show with the funny curly haired man with the lisp who is on the smart people’s game-show with Stephen Fry who may or may not be named Steven.

