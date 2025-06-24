What our dear visitors really think of our most beloved waterfalls, according to Google Reviews

One might think that Iceland’s natural beauty leaves everyone breathless, turning every trip around the country into a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But the truth is, there’s always a handful of unsatisfied tourists ready to take a swing at even the most stunning attractions, like waterfalls. Sure, some of their complaints are a stretch — too much mist, too wet, too much walking — but others aren’t entirely off the mark: parking fees, overcrowding, muddy paths. They do point to a real issue: the state of tourism infrastructure leaves a lot to be desired.

Gullfoss

Edgar Boda-Majer: It’s a waterfall, like dozen others in Iceland. But no, wait! This one is different! It’s overrun by huge crowds of tourists. If you stay more than a day in Iceland, do yourself a favor and avoid this one. Unless you love being in a big blob of people. (⭐️⭐️)

Ashley Ljungbäck: Waste of time. VERY touristy. (⭐️⭐️)

Skógafoss

Lukas J: Another waterfall… nothing interesting. Hard to get to see anything due to dense water vapour in the air (⭐️⭐️)

Xavier Mtz de Guereñu: So crowded that it takes away the desire to go. There are a thousand more beautiful waterfalls in Iceland!!!! (⭐️⭐️)

Dettifoss

*SmArT*: Dirty and Disgustig water quality. (⭐️)

Marijana Cizmadija: Closed 😔 they haven’t cleaned the road and it’s a beautiful day. (⭐️)

Glymur

Ollie Buschert: would be 5 stars if it was in greenland, but it is in iceland so i do not like it. (⭐️)

Patricia Clevy: It would be nice to mark the path better… We never found the waterfall but still great walk. (⭐️⭐️)

Goðafoss

Thomas Lilleengen: To be the waterfall of the gods, this is really underwhelming (⭐️⭐️)

Jesse Sehl: There was water … It fell (⭐️⭐️)

Seljalandsfoss

Luka Koerber: Water was too high pressure and patted aggressivley on the rocks, please lessen the agressity of the water so as to please suburban fellows and chaps such as myself. And I will aslo mention how abruptly cold the water was, I was expecting better…much better. (⭐️)

Matt DeAbreu: Too much water, need to turn down water. Iceland plz fix water. Thx ❤️(⭐️)

Brúarfoss

Vivian Wu: We walked more than 3.5 hours. It is muddy roads. We fall down. Why Iceland government fix roads? (⭐️)

S Gron: Total rip off dirt paved parking with horrible gravel road, and the waterfall was not that large and all brown water – nothing like the images shared here. (⭐️)

Svartifoss

David Roberts: Better waterfalls than this. 750kr to park. Busy with tourists. If this your first iceland waterfall probably ok. If you’ve already been around the island and seen others, ranks near the bottom. (⭐️⭐️)

Elbo Wright: Iam from British Columbia and our water falls back home are way more superb. (⭐️)

Dynjandi

Irene Boccato: Another beautiful place in Iceland that it’s going to be completely ruined. Now parking is 750 isk and they’re building an honestly useless cement path to reach the waterfall. Currently the trail is closed – but they still charge you 750 isk for the visit. People in Iceland need to rethink how they are managing tourism and the damage they are doing by making these treasures to accessible. (⭐️)

Kat: Be there at least before 9 a.m. otherwise you will meet cruise tourists with unsuitable footwear. In addition, they do not follow prescribed paths and destroy nature. The ship docks directly in the bay. Too bad! (⭐️⭐️⭐️)