The Sunday Edit: 3 Things To Do In Reykjavík Next Week

Timothee Lambrecq

Published February 23, 2018

If you don’t have any idea what to do during the week without sacrificing too much energy, as always we’ve got your back. From art to music, here’s a couple of chill things you can do between Monday 26th and Thursday 1st : don’t worry, the maximum effort required involves getting out of the house. Don’t think twice—take a couple of friends and go!

Distant Matter
Runs until 11th March — The Living Art Museum

Distant Matter brings together works by Katrín Agnes Klar and Lukas Kindermann. By disconnecting and re-orientating impressions of matter through individual works, the exhibition takes transmitted information, 3D replicas from space, popsicle-coloured screensaver gradients and poster horizons as a means to ask basic questions of everyday representations and leap out of the orderly system of the cosmos.
The Living Art Museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 12:00 – 18:00. On Thursday from 12:00 – 21:00.

The Nordic Film Festival
26th and 27th February — Nordic House — Free entrance

If you’re an avid cinephile, why not expand your horizons with a good dose of Nordic movies? The annual Nordic Film Festival is about to end, but you’ll still be able to see a good selection of films in the Nordic House, from full-length narrative features to documentaries and children movies. If you need an extra incentive, the festival is free of charge. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover new Scandinavian talents and still have a relaxing evening without spending a cent.
Find out more about the event schedule here.

Une Misère + Krabba Mane
1st March — Húrra — 1500 ISK

The hardcore metal edge of Une Misère is electrifying, but if you’ve only listened to them via Spotify you’re in for a treat. These guys give everything they have when they’re on stage, with explosive performances that leave a mark (don’t worry, only metaphorically.) This time, they’ll be joined at Húrra by beat extraordinaire Krabba Mane. Are you ready for what’s been described as a “celebration of sonic punishment”?

