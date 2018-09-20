Life In Pictures: Roller Derby Smashes Down In Reykjavík

On September 15th, Reykjavík’s resident Valkyries, the Ragnrök roller derby team, took on the Honky Tonk Heartbreakers from Texas in the ultimate clash of the titans. While our girls ended up losing to the Americans with an end score of 314 to 76, the game was still a fun time for all. Ice-Sickle, the much feared and adored founder of the league, very much enjoyed the day in spite of the defeat. “The Texas team was very experienced so we learned a lot from them,” she said. “We are going to come in much stronger for the next game.”

Here’s how it all went down.

The Texas team arriving in style

Getting the gear ready

Before every game, you gotta’ set some boundaries

Someone’s ready for the roller disco

The Honky Tonk Heartbreakers in deep preparation

Cruisin’ for a bruisin’

Watch out for Delirium Trigger, she’s a loose cannon

The Judge: feared by all

Thugs Bunny: The jewel of the Texas chicks

It’s all love!