PHOTOS: New Year’s Eve In Iceland’s Capital

From bonfires to fireworks, Reykjavík was a city in the throes of celebration as Icelanders rang in the new year.

Icelanders love New Years Eve. Fireworks can be legally purchased by any adult, with most of the proceeds going to the rescue squad and the scouts, which means there’s a whole lot of firepower being exploded in the skies over Iceland. Another tradition, the áramótabrenna, has Icelanders setting bonfires at various locations around the country.

The bonfires are decidedly more family-friendly than the celebrations in downtown Reykjavík at the stroke of midnight, and this year the streets were exceptionally packed with people. Small wonder, considering almost all hotels and even Airbnb listings were fully booked for the holiday.

Here are some photos capturing just a bit of the magic and merriment of Icelanders welcoming 2018.