Photo Galleries
Snow, Sunsets, Cats & Romance: Our 2017 Instagram Top Ten

Words by
@brainlove

Published December 21, 2017

We have a lot of fun documenting Icelandic street life, culture and travel on our Instagram account, whether it’s a violent snowstorm, a particularly luminous sunset, an explosive concert, or a hidden spot far out in the countryside. It’s always interesting to find out what people respond to most, too (spoiler: it’s usually cats, mountains and Hallgrímskirkja.) With that in mind, here are our ten most-liked images of 2017.

#10: In tenth place, one of the many stellar autumn sunsets. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.

Autumn sunset in #Reykjavík city.

#9: Reykjavík Erupts at the Winter Lights festival. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.

#Hallgrímskirkja erupting at the #Reykjavík Winter Lights festival.

#8: Winter comes to Kárastígur. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.

#Kárastigur: the best street view in #Reykjavík? #InstaTravel #Reykjavik #IcelandTravel #Karastigur

#7: People really liked this blurry phone snap of the year’s first snowstorm. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.

The white walkers have been telling us for eight seasons. In #Iceland: winter is here.

#6: Not a bad spot for a walk: down on Sæbraut under a cold pink sky. Photo: @bicnick.

Winter lights of Reykjavík. #iceland #reykjavik #sunrise #sky #winterlight

#5: There had to be at least one cat in here, right? This is the internet after all. Photo: @pukikott.

Reykjavík catvine. #Reykjavík #CatsOfReykjavík Pic: @pukikott

#4: A beautiful, endless, pink autumn sunset. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.

Neon skies on Bergstaðastræti. #Reykjavík #Iceland #Sunrise #EverydayIceland #InstaIceland #InstaTravel Pic: @jhnbrnlv

#3: Sundhöllin reopens, to the joy of everyone in 101. Photo: @arnithorarnason.

#Sundhöllin, Reykjavík’s oldest pool, has finally reopened! This photo by @arnithorarnason. #IcelandLife #EverydayReykjavík #Iceland #Reykjavík #Reykjavik #Swimming #Geothermal

#2: Everyday Reykjavík—a crisp, snowy morning on Bergstaðastræti. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.

#Reykjavík looking pretty in white. #IcelandLife #Reykjavik #EverydayIceland #InstaTravel

#1: Snow and romance at Hallgrímskirkja. Photo: @icelandic_explorer.

What a beautiful shot from the snowstorm, by @icelandic_explorer.

