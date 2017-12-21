Snow, Sunsets, Cats & Romance: Our 2017 Instagram Top Ten

Published December 21, 2017
We have a lot of fun documenting Icelandic street life, culture and travel on our Instagram account, whether it’s a violent snowstorm, a particularly luminous sunset, an explosive concert, or a hidden spot far out in the countryside. It’s always interesting to find out what people respond to most, too (spoiler: it’s usually cats, mountains and Hallgrímskirkja.) With that in mind, here are our ten most-liked images of 2017.
#10: In tenth place, one of the many stellar autumn sunsets. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.
#9: Reykjavík Erupts at the Winter Lights festival. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.
#8: Winter comes to Kárastígur. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.
#7: People really liked this blurry phone snap of the year’s first snowstorm. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.
#6: Not a bad spot for a walk: down on Sæbraut under a cold pink sky. Photo: @bicnick.
#5: There had to be at least one cat in here, right? This is the internet after all. Photo: @pukikott.
#4: A beautiful, endless, pink autumn sunset. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.
#3: Sundhöllin reopens, to the joy of everyone in 101. Photo: @arnithorarnason.
#2: Everyday Reykjavík—a crisp, snowy morning on Bergstaðastræti. Photo: @jhnbrnlv.
#1: Snow and romance at Hallgrímskirkja. Photo: @icelandic_explorer.
