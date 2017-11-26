Photo Galleries
Photos: The Iðnó Social Hall Re-Opens With Style

Photos: The Iðnó Social Hall Re-Opens With Style

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published November 26, 2017

The classic Reykjavík social hall Iðnó re-opened its doors last night, and Icelanders turned out to celebrate with panache.

Iðnó, that charming 3-story house by Tjörnin pond in Reykjavík, held a celebration of their grand re-opening last night. This featured musical performances by Sigga Eyrún and Kalli Orgeirs, demonstrations by the Tango Club, a poetry slam, wine-tasting, and more, capped off by DJ Sigrún Skafta spinning well into the night.

Iðnó, named after Iðnaðarmannafélag Reykjavíkur (the Industrialist Society of Reykjavík), was built in 1896 and opened shortly thereafter. The house has featured Reykjavík’s first theatrical performances, and the exterior and interior alike have changed very little over the last century or so. Today, it continues to be a centre of social gathering for Reykjavík residents of all walks of life, and will now also act as a creative hub for the city’s artists and musicians.

Latest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Winter Swimming In Reykjavík

Photos: Winter Swimming In Reykjavík

by

If you find the short walk from the showers into a heated pool chilly, you may want to bundle up

Photo Galleries
Dogs of Reykjavík

Dogs of Reykjavík

by

It’s wintertime in Reykjavík! How are our furry friends doing in the cold? We spent some time in the city

Photo Galleries
Reykjavík’s First Snow – PHOTOS

Reykjavík’s First Snow – PHOTOS

by

Iceland’s capital got its first snowy day of autumn, so we hit the streets to photograph the soft beauty blanketing

Show Me More!