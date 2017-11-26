Photos: The Iðnó Social Hall Re-Opens With Style

The classic Reykjavík social hall Iðnó re-opened its doors last night, and Icelanders turned out to celebrate with panache.

Iðnó, that charming 3-story house by Tjörnin pond in Reykjavík, held a celebration of their grand re-opening last night. This featured musical performances by Sigga Eyrún and Kalli Orgeirs, demonstrations by the Tango Club, a poetry slam, wine-tasting, and more, capped off by DJ Sigrún Skafta spinning well into the night.

Iðnó, named after Iðnaðarmannafélag Reykjavíkur (the Industrialist Society of Reykjavík), was built in 1896 and opened shortly thereafter. The house has featured Reykjavík’s first theatrical performances, and the exterior and interior alike have changed very little over the last century or so. Today, it continues to be a centre of social gathering for Reykjavík residents of all walks of life, and will now also act as a creative hub for the city’s artists and musicians.