From Iceland — Tension Builds In Crater Row South Of Reykjavík

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

On the afternoon of Monday, August 18, an earthquake measuring the magnitude of 3.8 was recorded in Brennisteinsfjöll, an active volcano zone approximately 20 kilometres south of the capital area. The tremor is the largest in the area since 2018.

In a conversation with RÚV, a Met Office geophysicist anticipated a much larger earthquake in the near future, possibly reaching a magnitude of 6.4.

Since the advent of the Sundhnúkur volcano series beginning in 2020, Met Office specialists have recorded increasing amounts of earthquake activity in Brennisteinsfjöll. Only 30 kilometres separate the two mountain ranges. As noted by the Met Office, Brennisteinsfjöll have historically experienced large earthquakes, albeit sporadically. In 1968, a quake originating in the mountains reached a magnitude of 6.1.

Latest eruption declared dead

In recent days, magma intrusion has quickly accelerated beneath Svartsengi on the Reykjanes peninsula. According to the Met Office, the magma has reached a velocity similar to the onset of the latest Svartsengi eruption, declared inactive on August 5. Despite the dormancy, conditions in the area can be deadly. Ground uplift is ongoing and magma is yet again building up underneath the surface.