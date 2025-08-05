From Iceland — Baby Born In Car In The Middle Of The Hvalfjörður Tunnel

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

A baby was born in a moving car in the middle of the Hvalfjörður Tunnel last week, reports RÚV. The parents believe he is the first Icelandic baby to be born below sea level.

Harpa Marín and Páll Steinar, residents of Mosfellsbær, had planned to give birth at the West Iceland Health Institute in Akranes. However, shortly after Harpa’s water broke, it became clear the baby wouldn’t wait.

While driving through the tunnel, Harpa began having intense contractions. Páll called the midwife to alert the hospital, but quickly realised the birth was imminent.

“Suddenly, Harpa started taking off her pants, and I looked down and saw the baby’s head,” Páll told RÚV. “I was steering with my left hand and catching the baby with my right.”

The baby was born safely at 6:01, just 30 minutes after Harpa’s water broke. Still connected by the umbilical cord, the family continued driving to the hospital, where they received care.

“This might be the only baby ever born in the Hvalfjörður Tunnel — and maybe the only one in Iceland born below sea level,” Páll said.