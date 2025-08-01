From Iceland — It's Verslunarmannahelgi! What’s Your Plan This Merchants’ Weekend?

Photo by Art Bicnick

Every year, thousands of Icelanders trek to festivals at all ends of the country, to listen to varying calibres of music while most get increasingly intoxicated (maybe, to forget how summer is drawing to a close).

We’ve already introduced you to Innipúkinn, Reykjavík’s festival for indoor-loving demons. But if you’re looking for something more outdoorsy, more punk, more drunk, or more family-friendly, we’ve got you covered. There are many, many more options. Here we present: our special-edition Verslunarmannahelgi roundup. Enjoy!

Rokkhátíð

Where: LEMMY, in Reykjavík

When: August 1 to 3

How much: Free

For those who feel the Verslunarmannahelgi offerings are too poppy for them, fear not; LEMMY, stalwart bar of the rock scene, is here to provide. Their three-day itinerary features no less than four bands a night, plus different pairings of legendary DJ/drums at the end of each night. Catch 90s punks Saktmóðigur on Friday, Flesh Machine bandmates Jón Breiðfjörð & Kommi doing DJ/drums on Saturday, and Músíktilraunir 2024 winning black metal band Skurðgoð on Sunday.

Norðanpaunk

Where: Laugarbakki

When: August 1 to 3

How much: 14.900 ISK

Norðanpaunk is the self-proclaimed “biggest Icelandic DIY festival in the world” and “family reunion of the Icelandic underground community!” Long-standing, beloved, and always inventive, this festival is where you will see the best of the current grassroots scene alongside those who populated the grassroots scene 10 years ago. Tickets, as always, are not available at the door, so register in advance. BYOB.

Þjóðhátíð

Where: Vestmannaeyjar

When: August 1 to 4

How much: 41.990 ISK

Oh, Þjóðhátíð. The festival. Every year, boatloads of young Icelanders make their way out to the Westman Islands with the promise of seeing some of the biggest names in Icelandic music, alongside lots and lots of drinking. Grapevine’s covered the festival’s troubling past through the years, and no one on staff has gone for a while (or had the kind of disposable income to afford a ticket like that). This year, they’re starting an initiative named “Er allt í lagi?” (Is everything okay?), encouraging festival guests to ask each other this if it seems like everything might not be okay. We hope all will be okay. If you do go, you will see those promised big names: PATR!K, Daniil, GDRN, VÆB, and Stuðlabandið with guests including Björgvin Halldórsson, Ragga Gísla, and more.

Ein með öllu

Where: Akureyri

When: July 31 to August 3

How much: Free!

In Akureyri, Ein með öllu really does offer their Verslunarmannahelgi festival with everything. Want to try mountain running? That’s Friday at 16:00. Hoping to visit the Forest Lagoon while there’s a concert going on? That’s Friday and Saturday. Does your kid really want to meet Bluey and Bingo (Blæja og Bára)? 15:30 on Saturday. Looking for Páll Óskar? Saturday night. If you’re headed north, or looking for one (or many) reasons to head north this weekend, Ein með öllu is the place for you.

Neistaflug

Where: Neskaupstaður

When: July 31 to August 3

How much: 12.600 ISK

Family fun in the East, Neistaflug is for those with a competitive spirit. Running races, fishing competition, box car race, KUBB tournament, and a… soapball match? I think that’s handball, but you’re running on a tarp covered in soap? Also, a… champagne race? The entrance fee is one ice-cold bottle, and you have to run in a summer dress. If you’re not competitive but still heading out east, Neistaflug also offers the more predictable bill of performances from Herra Hnetusmjör, VÆB, and Mugison.

The Herring Festival

Where: Siglufjörður

When: July 31 to August 3

How much: Almost all events are free

Despite most calling this “The Herring Festival,” more accurately, this festival’s title translates to “The Herring Adventure.” And what an adventure it is! Promising singing and dancing, concerts, delicious grilled food and baked goods, an antique car show, nerf guns, bouncy castles, and the birthday party for their power plant, you are sure to have many adventures at this festival.

Flúðir Um Versló

Where: Flúðir

When: July 31 to August 3

How much: Events free, concerts for sale on fludirumverslo.is

This Verslunarmannahelgi celebration is perhaps most notable for its tractor race through a valley, which will be on Saturday at 15:00. Children and adults alike cannot deny the pleasure of “big car go vroom!” and “big car gets stuck!” After this showing, there will be a procession of lawn mowers. In addition to these delights, you can expect troubadours, BMX, and concerts.