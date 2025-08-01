From Iceland — Demonic Agoraphobia At Austurbæjarbíó

Photo by Leó Stefánsson

Here’s a rundown of Reykjavík’s biggest Versló affair

Twenty-three artists, three days, two stages, one new venue: this is the 2025 Innipúkinn. In this year’s iteration, indoor demons will take refuge in Austurbæjarbíó. Back in 2014, a Grapevine writer previewing the event wrote that it bounced between “two of Reykjavík’s hippest venues,” and this year’s edition, taking place in newly reformed and increasingly exciting Austurbæjarbíó, continues the festival’s legacy of hip venues.

This year’s festival will now operate between two stages within the same building, their “main stage” and “Silfurtungl” (or “silver moon”). Steinþór Helgi Arnsteinsson and Ásgeir Guðmundsson, the new owners of Austurbæjarbíó, took over the space this past April and have already hosted multiple concerts (plus a rave) that have shown off the space’s multi-stage potential. Funny enough, the two manage and own Innipúkinn as well, so they’re working their festival on home turf.

Steinþór and Ásgeir have big plans for the future of the space, with renovation plans and moodboards that evoke classy vintage cinemas — an homage to the bíó past of Austurbæjarbíó — alongside hopes for installing private karaoke rooms and painting the exterior a light pistachio green. Inside the space, already open (which will be open over the festival) is Slæsubær, the new and hip spot in town to grab a slice of pizza.

If, for whatever reason, you’re stuck in the capital region — or simply don’t want to find a ride into the countryside, and would rather sleep in your bed than on wet ground, Innipúkinn is there for you (and has been, since 2002).

The lineup

The three-day Innipúkinn presents a glorious mix of artists who have just taken the scene and some of the most legendary Icelandic artists. We’re going to give you the run-down, but just remember — there are two stages, so to catch everyone, you’re going to have to hustle between floors.

On Friday: you’ve got beloved “computer troubadour” turned multi-genre musician Mugison, loud and textured experimental electronic artist Ronja, pop starlet Bríet, instrumentalist and “urgent pop ballad” singer SiGRÚN, the pairing of iconic Ragga Gísla and the indie-pop Hipsumhaps, Sigtryggur Baldursson’s crooner moniker Bogomil Font and Snillarnir will combine to make Iceland feel tropical, and the night will end with the popular rapper Birnir, who is still controlling the charts with his album Dyrnar.

Then, Saturday: the day starts with the dreamy, classically informed alternative pop singer Iðunn Einars, followed by a major vibe shift to trap/rap artist Floni, then another major vibe shift to active and raw krútt-punks BSÍ. Then, getting their own sentence, Purrkur Pillnikk take the stage for their first proper concert in 40 years. Following them will be rocker boy band Spacestation (whose latest album Reykjavík Syndrome sounds like what all Innipúkinn attendees will come down with after the fest), and closing out the night will be three-time Eurovision competitor Sigga Beinteins and Babies Flokkurinn, whose Instagram bio promises to make you dance, shake, and groove.

Finally, Sunday: Alaska1867 (whose latest track “SOS” with Birnir is reviewed on P30) plays first, followed by heavy metal Une Misère, who are just coming off a performance at Hellfest Open Air in France, then there’s rising electronic trio digital ísland, followed by Berlin-based Icelandic pop singer Ásdís, followed by a live set of Þórunn Antónía and Berndsen’s 2013 Star Crossed (which they say will only be at Innipúkinn), and then, the notorious party starters, dance-trio Inspector Spacetime will finish out the festival.

Phew! How’s that for a preview? I can’t forget — alongside the festival is a small day programme, including a market on both Saturday and Sunday (from 14:00-18:00) that boasts offerings from local designers, “Average Joes” clearing out their storage units, and artists’ merch. Notably, on Saturday at 18:00, one of the festival inventors, Dr. Gunni, will host a pub quiz.

Indoor demons, rejoice. There’s another exciting Innipúkinn in store for you.

Innipúkinn will be held in Austurbæjarbíó in Reykjavík from August 1 to 3. Weekend passes are 11.990 ISK, but single-day passes are available as well. Learn more about the festival @innipukinn_music_festival on Instagram, and keep up to date with Austurbæjarbíó events by following them @austurbaejarbio