From Iceland — Eyesore Watchtowers Reduce Pickpocketing

Photo by Art Bicnick

The watchtowers installed in downtown Reykjavík earlier this summer got a makeover yesterday, reports RÚV. Their appearance drew criticism from many when they were first installed. Despite the backlash, the towers appear to have done their job — pickpocketing incidents have reportedly dropped.

The towers were first installed two months ago near Hallgrímskirkja and have since drawn considerable attention. Responding to the residents’ reaction, the City of Reykjavíkmade some improvements yesterday morning.

“This new version is designed to blend better into the environment and feel more friendly. The team at the City of Reykjavík redesigned them, and I think they’ve done a pretty good job. It’s more subdued now and fits in better with the surroundings,” says Jón Hermannsson, managing director of the security company Vörn.

Jón says the towers are useful for police work.”They’re a powerful tool, especially at night, as there’s always something going on in the city centre. Having this extra layer of oversight helps keep us safe, and the footage can be referred to if any unpleasant incidents occur.”

He adds that pickpocketing is now a thing of the past in downtown Reykjavík. “There was a wave of thefts, mostly targeting tourists. These towers have completely put a stop to it. Not a single incident has occurred since they were installed.”

50 watchtowers in the capital area

Over fifty towers have been installed across the capital area, including at construction sites where thefts are common.

According to Jón, the towers were also used at various town festivals around the country this summer.

“A lot of people are using them to keep an eye on the crowds — they can stream live video directly from the towers.”

The footage is only visible to those who have rented the towers, Jón adds. He also emphasises that the cameras are carefully calibrated to only monitor the areas they are meant to cover.