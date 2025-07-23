From Iceland — Volcanic Pollution Puts A Strain On Health Clinics

Photo by Art Bicnick

Air quality has improved in most parts of the country following significant pollution caused by the volcanic eruption that began on July 16 on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Today, gas is drifting east and northeast, and may be detected in South Iceland, reports RÚV.

Health clinics have come under considerable strain due to pollution from the eruption at the Sundhnúkur crater row. “We’ve seen a marked increase in phone calls,” says Margrét Héðinsdóttir, a nurse at the Capital Area Health Centre’s information service.

She notes that people have been reporting a wide range of symptoms. Those with asthma have had to double their inhaler doses, while even individuals without underlying conditions have experienced discomfort.

“Naturally, many people work in environments where ventilation systems are drawing this polluted air indoors,” Margrét adds.

The public is advised to monitor gas dispersion forecasts on the Icelandic Met Office website and check air quality measurements on the Environment Agency of Iceland’s site, loftgæði.is.