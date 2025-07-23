From Iceland — Vigilante Group Shields Of Iceland Survey Downtown Reykjavík

Photo by Facebook

On Friday, July 18, a group of convicted criminals rallied together to found the Shields of Iceland organisation — a collection of vigilantes who claim they are fed up with the lack of government action towards asylum seekers.

Pictures of the group have floated around Icelandic social media, featuring the men wearing hoodies branded with crosses reminiscent of crusaders and Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik’s manifesto.

In a press announcement, the Shields’ spokespeople claimed that the police are inept in dealing with crime, suggesting they will take the law into their own hands. Criminologist Margrét Valdimarsdóttir told Vísir that the group’s foundation demonstrates increased xenophobia. She is sceptical that the vigilantes will foster a higher sense of safety.

Among the group’s members are men who have been convicted of violent offences, bank robberies, and shootings.

In an interview with Vísir, chair of the National Police Association Fjölnir Sæmundsson said the members have threatened people — especially women — for their conduct. Capital Area Police have also commented on the group, describing it as a cautionary development