From Iceland — Nose Wheel Lands Just Steps From Tourists

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Supplied

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided when a training aircraft lost its nose wheel over Austurvöllur while approaching Reykjavík Airport. The wheel landed in front of the Alþingi building. No one was injured, and the plane touched down safely at Reykjavík Airport, reports RÚV.

A pavement slab cracked where the wheel struck after falling at Austurvöllur. The nose wheel had detached from the aircraft during its approach at around 18:00 on Tuesday, June 10.

Tour guide Stefán Örn Stefánsson, who witnessed the incident, told RÚV that a group of tourists had been standing just a few metres from where the wheel landed. He noted it was lucky no one was hit, adding that the wheel was much larger than people might expect and had metal fittings attached.

Vilhjálmur Sigurðsson was also at Austurvöllur when the wheel “fell from the sky.” He reported hearing a loud noise before seeing the wheel roll across the square.

An emergency response was initiated at Reykjavík Airport, but the aircraft landed without incident. Two people were on board, neither of whom was harmed.

The incident is now under investigation by the police and the Transport Accident Investigation Board.