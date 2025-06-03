From Iceland — Cold Spell Affecting Every Part Of Country

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

A severe cold spell affecting Iceland has brought winter-like conditions to most parts of the country. On the evening of Monday, June 2, the Icelandic Met Office announced an orange weather warning for East and Southeast Iceland, and a yellow one for the rest of the country.

Similarly, the Department of Civil Protection activated an uncertainty phase in East, Northeast, Northwest, and South Iceland, where snow has fallen. The Met Office expects winds to reach 25 m/s.

In Vík í Mýrdal, rescue teams assisted tourists when their camper van showed signs of blowing away. The responding operators parked an enormous truck on the tent camper’s side, hoping to shelter from the wind, RÚV reports.

Landsbjörg spokesperson Jón Þór Víglundsson told RÚV that rescue teams have also assisted farmers in corralling sheep and livestock to safety.

The Department of Civil Protection advises against travelling during these conditions. For road information, visit safetravel.is