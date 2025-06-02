From Iceland — Reykjavík Swimming Pools Extend Weekend Opening Hours

Photo by Art Bicnick

As of June 1, Reykjavík’s public swimming pools are once again staying open until 22:00 on weekends, reversing the previous year’s earlier closing time of 21:00, reports RÚV. The reduced hours, introduced in April 2024, were initially implemented as a cost-saving measure.

The extended weekend schedule will remain in place through August 31, in line with the city’s summer programme and longer permitted outdoor hours for children during the season.

The Reykjavík City Council’s Culture and Sports Committee approved the change. Although the summer extension is expected to cost around 7 million ISK, officials anticipate that increased revenue will balance the additional expense.

Maintenance closures scheduled

Several pools will also undergo scheduled maintenance closures this summer:

Breiðholtslaug: May 10-17

Árbæjarlaug: May 19-June 4

Grafarvogslaug: June 6-12

Sundhöllin: August 16-24

Vesturbæjarlaug: May 26-June 23

The extended weekend hours apply to all Reykjavík swimming pools except Klébergslaug in Kjalarnes, which will maintain its current schedule of 10:00 to 18:00.