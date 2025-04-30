From Iceland — Vesturbæjarlaug To Close For A Month This Summer For Renovations

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Vesturbæjarlaug swimming pool will be closed this summer due to necessary renovations of the pool’s area, requiring it to be closed for a month, reports RÚV.

The pool will be closed from May 26 to June 23. The main focus of the renovations will be on the pool area, where the old saunas will be replaced with new ones, including infrared and traditional saunas.

Vesturbæjarlaug manager Anna Kristín Sigurðardóttir welcomes the planned repairs but says it is always unfortunate to have to close for an extended period. She emphasised that for safety reasons, it will not be possible to keep the pool open while the renovations are ongoing, especially when the pool is drained.

In addition to the work on the pool, another major change will be the closure of the special changing room, which will remain shut from May 2 through the fall. This will temporarily limit accessibility for those with mobility issues, as there will be no wheelchair access during this period, nor will there be changing facilities for transgender people. Outdoor changing rooms will remain open, but access to the rooms will be through the pool area, and lockers will be moved to the entrance.

Other pools closed for shorter periods

Other Reykjavík swimming pools will also be closed for maintenance this summer, though none for as long as Vesturbæjarlaug. Breiðholtslaug will be closed from May 10 to May 17; Árbæjarlaug from May 19 to June 4; Grafarvogslaug from June 6 to June 12; and Sundhöll Reykjavíkur from August 16 to August 24.