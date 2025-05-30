From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Norwegian DJs, A Birthday Party, Fisherman's Day & More

It’s Friday and, as always, Grapevine’s got your weekend plans covered. Whether you’re looking for art or music, in Reykjavík or outside downtown, we humbly present our recommendations:

Opening on Friday and closing on Saturday, Unnar Örn exhibits IN THE RUINS OF MARSHALL at Slökkvistöðin, beginning Friday at 17:00 and running until Saturday at 17:00. This exhibition “marks the conclusion of a field investigation into the history of American economic aid in Iceland.”

At the same time downtown, HERMA presents HRAFNATING at 17:00, an exhibition of first-year students in Fine Arts (and, if you’re unfamiliar with HERMA, keep your eyes open for an article on this new artist-run space in next week’s Grapevine). Later, HASAR, Volcanova, and Chögma are live at BIRD, beginning at 20:30.

Saturday is a busy day! If you like running and beer, boy, do we have an event for you! Skúli, The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Best Craft Bar of 2025 (and years before that, too), presents their annual Skúla Hlaupið — a 10k race followed by a free beer for runners. There’s still time to register, or you can pay a little extra to register at the start of the race. Then, beginning at noon, the annual Reykjavík Air Show is at the Reykjavík Airport. To close out a great day, hit up the Móar release concert at LEMMY, starting at 21:00.

But for anyone who’s not a 101 rat, no fear! Grapevine is here. If you’re based in 200, there’s Kársneshátíð, which boasts a lineup of concerts from 11:30–23:30 at Mossley. If you’re in 210, then Gróskusalurinn in Garðatorg is hosting a day of tango, music, and art from 14:00-17:00. And if you’re in 270, check out Seyðisfjörður-based Linus Lohmann’s exhibition Shrubs at Listasalur Mosfellsbæjar at 14:00.

Finally, to end the weekend, make sure not to miss Sunday Jazz at Iðnó. This will be the final concert in a project from Danish guitarist Jakob Bro, joined by Icelandic musicians Skúli Sverrisson and Óskar Guðjónsson, who have spent the past week touring the country and improvising along the way. Read more about their project here.

For even more, check out our list below. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

The Icelandic-Norwegian Exchange of Culture and Friendship

Friday, May 23 — 21:00 — Prikið — 2.000 ISK if you can

Tonight, “The Icelandic-Norwegian exchange of Culture and Friendship” presents the longest lineup Prikið has ever seen! Running from 21:00-03:00, Icelandic and Norwegian artists & djs present an unmissable night of music and fun. Two of Iceland’s most prominent electronic trios (okay, we know this is a niche, but trust us) sideproject and ex.girls will both be taking the stage, with sideproject joined by local legend Slummi to make “Uncproject.” Don’t miss this. ISH