From Iceland — Plane Emergency Landed Outside Reykjavík

On May 26, a small airplane conducted an emergency landing on Suðurlandsvegur, east of Hólmsheiði. The plane had stopped at Reykjavík airport before its journey to Britain, according to deputy police chief Hjördís Sigurbjartsdóttir.

In conversation with RÚV, Hjördís said that the plane was flying from the U.S. She could not confirm whether the pilot was from there.

The pilot stopped in Reykjavík to refuel and was alone in the plane.

On the same day, an uncertainty phase was issued after contact could not be made with a single-throttle plane journeying from Greenland to Keflavík. According to information from the Coast Guard, it is the same plane which landed on Suðurlandsvegur.

Coast Guard spokesperson Ásgeir Erlendsson told RÚV that the pilot had not announced his itinerary, the plane was not sighted on radar, and did not answer the coast guard’s calls.

The Safety Investigation Authority are working on the causes of the accident.

The image attached is not connected to the incident.