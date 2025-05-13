From Iceland — Around 240 Earthquakes Recorded Near Grímsey

Around 240 Earthquakes Recorded Near Grímsey

Published May 13, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Around 240 earthquakes have been recorded near Grímsey since early this morning, the largest measuring 4.7 in magnitude, reports RÚV.

Halla Ingólfsdóttir, a resident of Grímsey, says she was woken by the strongest quake in a seismic swarm currently underway east of the island. She got out of bed and felt another tremor before falling back asleep.

The largest aftershock measured 3.5, but Iðunn Kara Valdimarsdóttir from the Icelandic Met Office says several smaller ones have been recorded around or below magnitude 3, with most under magnitude 2.

Halla says she hasn’t felt any further tremors. Still, the people of Grímsey are no strangers to seismic activity — in the autumn of 2022, a similar swarm lasted several weeks.

“Whether you’re used to it or not — it’s always unsettling, especially when they’re this strong. Maybe you don’t react as much to the smaller ones, but it’s always very unpleasant, at least for me,” says Halla.

Grímsey is a small island 40 kilometres off Iceland’s north coast, where it straddles the Arctic Circle. Around 60 people live on the island.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Icelandic Naming Committee Disapproves Of Hel

Icelandic Naming Committee Disapproves Of Hel

by

News
Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

by

News
After 56 Years, Overdue Book Returned To Kópavogur Library

After 56 Years, Overdue Book Returned To Kópavogur Library

by

News
Grapevine Events: Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant, Loose Threads, & More

Grapevine Events: Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant, Loose Threads, & More

by

News
Mosquitoes Likely To Reach Iceland

Mosquitoes Likely To Reach Iceland

by

News
Former Eurovision Contestants Call For Israel’s Exclusion From The Contest

Former Eurovision Contestants Call For Israel’s Exclusion From The Contest

by

Show Me More!