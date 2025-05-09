From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant, Loose Threads, & More

Our new issue is hot off the press, and we might have celebrated a little too hard last night. Not naming names, but some of us can barely talk — so we’re snoozing until Monday. With the last bit of hungover energy, we typed these up for you. Go do cool stuff around town and thank us later.

Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

ÆPÍEI release party and DJ set

Friday, May 9 — 16:00-19:00 — RVK Bruggfélag Tónabíó

With a backdrop of snow in May, why not celebrate Friday with a freshly brewed IPA from RVK Bruggfélag — ÆPÍEI? To mark the occasion, one of the brewers (and also a DJ) will dust off some old vinyl to set the mood. Beer and music, music and beer, and Friday. We’re sold. IZ