From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant, Loose Threads, & More

Grapevine Events: Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant, Loose Threads, & More

Published May 9, 2025

Our new issue is hot off the press, and we might have celebrated a little too hard last night. Not naming names, but some of us can barely talk — so we’re snoozing until Monday. With the last bit of hungover energy, we typed these up for you. Go do cool stuff around town and thank us later.

Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

 ÆPÍEI release party and DJ set

Friday, May 9  — 16:00-19:00 — RVK Bruggfélag Tónabíó 

With a backdrop of snow in May, why not celebrate Friday with a freshly brewed IPA from RVK Bruggfélag — ÆPÍEI? To mark the occasion, one of the brewers (and also a DJ) will dust off some old vinyl to set the mood. Beer and music, music and beer, and Friday. We’re sold. IZ

Juníus Meyvant & Bear The Ant

Friday, May 9  — 21:00 — IÐNÓ — 5.900 ISK

If you’re into soulful folk-pop, the name Júníus Meyvant is probably no stranger to you. Tonight, Júníus brings his raspy voice and trusty guitar to the walls of IÐNÓ, joined by Bear The Ant — a band some describe as “psychedelic pop/rock,” formed by Kaleo drummer Davíð Antonsson and Björn Óli Harðarson. IZ

Dagur Benedikt Reynisson — Loose Threads

Opens Saturday, May 10 — 15:00 — Gallery Port — Free

Showing various works from this year, the artist presents silkscreen printing on glass, paper, and wood. Experimenting and playing with perspective, the pieces move and change depending on where and how you look at them. The artist created optical illusions from colours, shapes, and threads in both framed works and installations. ISH

 

Elín Þ. Rafnsdóttir and Jóna Thors — Nevertheless

Opens Saturday, May 10 — 14:00 — IPA Gallery — Free

A dual exhibition between two artists who work with oil painting, Elín Þ. Rafnsdóttir and Jóna Thors present saturated and exciting paintings. Jóna works with oil and wax, learning at ColdWaxAcademy for two winters; Elín creates abstract works with her main inspiration being Icelandic nature and experience as a teacher. Visit the home of Íslensk Grafík for a stimulating visual journey. ISH

Improv Ísland: Improvision

Wednesday, May 14 —18:00 and 21:00 —Þjóðleikhúskjallarinn — 4.900 ISK on tix.is

Improv Ísland presents: Improvision! A singing competition where all songs are created on the spot alongside a live band. The improv comedy group is sure to facilitate a hilarious night, and the master of ceremonies will be none other than Gísli Marteinn. Their 21:00 show sold out so fast that they added the 18:00 show, so act fast! If you’re choosing to boycott Eurovision, this is a great option for your night. ISH

